This is the fortune of the richest singer in the world

$ 1.7 billion is according to Forbes, the estimate of the fortune of Robyb Rihanna Fenty known worldwide as Rihanna, who is also a fashion designer, actress, diplomat, writer, and dancer.

$ 1.4 billion It would be the figure that has given him his famous makeup brand Fenty Beuty, being this facet of businesswoman the one that has reported the most money since September 2017 when she launched her brand.

$ 550 million Estimated are the annual income of the cosmetics brand, in which it is also a partner in equal parts with the luxury firm LVMH, also owner of labels such as Dior, Givenchy or Kenzo.

You may also like: This is “la colmena”, the spectacular mansion of Camilo and Eva Luna

$ 270 million These are the earnings that the Barbadian receives from his lingerie line annually.

250 million records approximately has sold the singer who became famous in 2007 with her single Umbrella. She has also been recognized with Grammy Awards throughout the eight albums she has released.

100 million followers Rihanna, 33, has on her social networks and has established herself as one of the most followed in the world. The networks have become a great showcase to publicize their products.

$ 22 million It costs the mansion that he owns in Barbados and that he bought in 2012. It is located at One Sandy Lane, it has five rooms, each with its own private terrace, as well as a large pool, a private gym.

$ 7 million The artist invested in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills in 2017, following the launch of Fenty Beauty. It is a house with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, of 660 square meters of area; It has a guest house converted into a gym, an infinity pool. This property has been for sale since last year and is asking for 7.5 million, however, it has not had a buyer. He recently decided to lease it. It is estimated that it has about four more properties in cities such as New York, London and Los Angeles.

120 countries In the world they have stores of the brand that no longer only include makeup, but also a line of lingerie called Savage X Fenty. The clothing has been quite popular among other aspects because it has not focused only on slim silhouettes, but also offers large sizes, even up to 3XL.