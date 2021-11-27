this is one of our favorite laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 3501 laptop – Image: Amazon MX.

It is not easy to find what they are looking for on days like Black Friday despite the large number of offers that are seen. Perhaps that is precisely the problem, that among so many prices and promotions it is difficult to find something that is really worth it for price and quality and that fits within our needs.

But searching, we have found a more than interesting reduction in Dell laptops what’s on Amazon. Specifically, there are 5 laptops with discounts of up to 22%. Among them, our favorite is a model that comes in two versions.

Take advantage and get it before your discount disappears because we are talking about a limited offer in time and in stock. Another thing to keep in mind is that they can be purchased by paying up to 24 months without interest.

The team to consider is this Inspiron 3501 that has dropped so much in price that it has been placed at its historical minimum cost. It is a laptop with 15 inch screen, with narrow edges (which gives a feeling of greater space), LED backlighting and anti-reflective coating.

Inside it runs a processor Intel Core 11th generation along with 8GB of RAM (DDR4) and a solid 250GB hard drive.

Dell Inspiron 3501 – Image: Amazon MX.

The team enjoys exclusive technology Dell Cinema, which optimizes the images (in terms of color) of the videos with the best possible audio, as well as Dell Mobile Connect, with which you will be able to interact with the applications of your cell phone from your computer.

Weighing in at just 1.74 kg, it comes with a headphone / microphone port, another HDMI 1.4, RJ-45 and SD card reader as well as USB 2.0 and 3.2 Gen 1 connectors. You can’t miss it.

Two versions to the all-time low

As we indicated, this interesting equipment from the American company is cheaper than ever and also in two versions to choose from.

On the one hand you have the model with a processor Intel Core i31115G4 11th Gen (with 6MB cache, and up to 4.1GHz clock speed) with a nearly 20% drop.

Continue reading the story

If you want to raise the bar a bit and bet on a somewhat superior processor, then you have to get the model with Intel Core i5-1035G1 10th generation (also 6 MB cache and up to 3.6 GHz). This time the price drop is even higher, with a 22% discount.

Now you just have to choose which one best suits your needs and budget. The two share the same main features and, of course, the same design, so that in its internal engine is the last word. Do you already have it clear?

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | Strange Case of Chicken-Eating Vulture Bees Baffles Scientists