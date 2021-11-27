This is how the 3 protagonists of Harry Potter were in the first movie

There are so many fans of Harry Potter and the world created by JK Rowling, that it is impossible to forget about them and their 3 protagonists how they looked in the first movie. In the same way, you can also see how they grew throughout their next 8 sagas.

Is about Harry, Hermione and Ron, whose actors are Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. It is incredible how these children went from being to today, adults.

Harry Potter in the first movie: The 3 unforgettable protagonists

Taking a tour of the world of 3 protagonists main of the first movie from Harry PotterIt is worth remembering that they were only no more than 11 years old at that time.

First, there is the British actor Daniel Jacob Radcliffe who, currently, is 32 years old, but began to give life to ‘Harry Potter‘when I was only 11 years old. After that stellar leading role, he recorded other films, however, his endearing face reached thousands of fans to stay forever.

During the first movie, he had a strong friendship with Tom felton, who also, with 11 years, would become the Movie stars thanks to the famous saga. It is worth remembering that the actors were enemies in fiction, to the point that they maintained a constant rivalry between the houses of Griffindor and Slytherin.

For its part, Emma Watson At that time, I was 6 years old and it was the beginning of the great leap to fame. It was all thanks to his excellent and outstanding role as’Hermione granger‘. From that first movie, Emma became one of the most acclaimed actresses in the film industry.

In those moments, in addition to her tenderness, she showed her expeditious and mischievous girl side to be next to her 2 companions most friends. He had an unforgettable character full of charisma.

Finally, one of the 3 protagonists of the first movie Harry Potter, was Rupert grint who was the one who gave life to Ron Weasley. Remembering him with his reddish hair, his mischievous and at the same time fearful face, was the best friend of ‘Harry’ from the beginning to the end.

It is worth noting that he was and is a proclaimed fan of the Harry Potter saga. In fact, in one of his statements, he said that he was so interested in landing his role for the first film that, for his audition, he sent a video made by himself.

So young and daring, he sent him dressed as if he were his theater teacher, he sang rap saying the reasons why they should choose him for that role and, in that way, he ended up gaining attention and prominence.

What was your favorite of the 3 protagonists on the first movie from Harry Potter? Tell us.