This is how Meryl Streep’s youngest daughter will debut on television (and everything we know about her)

For Louisa this will surely be the most meditative role I have ever played. Because, at 30, she has a long career as a stage actress but has only starred in one movie, Gone Hollywood.

The Gilded AgeGtresonline

The series begins in 1882 when young Marian Brook (Jacobson) She moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York after her father’s death, to live with her wealthy aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer looking for a fresh start, Marian is involved in a social war between one of his aunts and his wildly wealthy neighbors: a ruthless railroad magnate and his ambitious wife.

Louisa jacobson@louisajacobsonactor

Louisa is the young daughter of actress Meryl Street and sculptor Don Gummer. His brother Henry Wolfe Gummer is a musician, and his sisters Mamie Gummer and Grace Gummer are actresses. He was born 30 years ago in Los Angeles and attended Poly Prep Country Day School. He then graduated from Vassar College and majored in Psychology, and Fine Arts and Acting from the Yale School of Drama. He also took acting classes at the British American Drama Academy, Oxford. Before dedicating herself to acting, she worked as a model for the IMG Models agency, and did some campaigns for Dior.

Louisa in her modeling days.@louisajacobsonactor

But he soon left the world of fashion and turned to acting. Her stage debut in the role of Mary Dalton in the production Native Sonwith the Yale Repertory Theater company. Another of her main roles was as Juliet in Romeo and Juliet with the company The Old Globe from San Diego. Very discreet in her personal life, she has no known boyfriend and only uploads images to her Instagram account in the company of friends.

It may interest you