This is how Black Adam will defeat Superman according to Dwayne Johnson

Who will win? While now some say who wins between Superman and Black Adam, ‘The Rock’ seems to have the answer very clear for two reasons.

Black adam He is one of the most powerful beings in the world. DC Universe. Known for being the great nemesis of Shazam, the character has also faced other great heroes. One of his adversaries has been Superman, who has had to use support to defeat him, leaving open the question of who would win.

However, when asked this to Dwayne johnson, who will play him in the cinema, the actor gave an answer with great certainty.

First argument

“Fico, thank you my friend. Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at the speed of light. They are both unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who it is. #BlackAdam”, Mentioned the interpreter in his account of Twitter.

Second argument

Even a few months ago, the former fighter gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which, in addition to mentioning the previous aspect, he stated: “In the world of superheroes there is the ethical code of not killing the bad guys, but Black Adam does it.”

Black Adam, starring Johnson, will be released on July 29, 2022.