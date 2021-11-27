This Black Friday, Amazon leaves Samsung’s most complete watch below 200 euros

It’s here. The Black friday It has already arrived and the different stores do not stop launching their best offers. From headphones to mobiles, through smart watches and bracelets. On this occasion, we bring you a huge discount to renew your smartwatch. Now you can get in Amazon with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for less than 200 euros, one of the most versatile watches of the company.

Thanks to this device built in aluminum, we can track our physical activity and automatically record our workouts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is capable of identifying up to 90 different types of exercise. Thanks to its GPS, in addition, we will have greater precision when measuring our runs and displacements.

As if that were not enough, we can share the results with our friends to see who is fitter and add a point of competitiveness to our daily exercise. This watch will also allow us to measure our sleep, record how many hours we have slept and how restful the rest has been.

The Galaxy Watch 4, in addition, is the first terminal of the firm that has WearOS, an operating system specially designed for watches and with which we can control the device. From its application store, we can install hundreds of apps, which further increases its versatility. But its differential point with respect to the software is that with this smart watch we can answer notifications that arrive at our terminal and even make payments without taking the phone out of the pocket.

As for the technical section, we have a 1.19-inch screen. In the memory section, we have 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 of storage. Finally, the watch has GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope and Bluetooth. In the case of this model, we do not have LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, for less than 200 euros

Now, on the occasion of Black Friday, you can get it at a much cheaper price. The Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale with a 26% discount, so its price goes from 270 euros to 199, breaking the 200 barrier. At that price range, it is one of the best devices With which you can get if you want to renew your activity meter.

In this case, the offer only available for the smallest 40mm model. In the large model there is also a discount, but in this case it is not so succulent and, obviously, it is also more expensive. What we can choose is the color, since we can choose between black, silver gray and champagne pink. Both the shipping and the return (in case we want to do it) are totally free. And Amazon offers us the possibility of financing it in up to 4 payments without interest.

If you were thinking of updating your wrist device, this may be the offer you were looking for. If you are interested, do not miss it because it is a more than interesting discount this Black Friday.