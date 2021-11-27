THIS action movie WILL THRILL you with its story about lies; is the most viewed in Mexico | TRAILER

In recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest to them, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming giant, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

Let us remember that more often new options come to light to watch content and have entertainment via streaming; This mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

What to see on the platform

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases in the film world, from the most recent releases to the classics of the seventh art.

In addition, after the arrival of the coronavirus in Mexico, people tend to spend more time on social networks but also on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Netflix or Disney Plus.

Under this scenario, it is also important to remember that the streaming platform constantly works to bring new titles of various genres in order to keep people of all ages entertained.

What’s new on the platform

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are fired but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

In this month of November, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Sunday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This serial production will fill you with strong emotions.

An action tape

It is the film “Jack Reacher” or “A shot” in Spanish, which is part of the American thriller genre, which had its premiere in 2012, but is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix.

This production was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film stars Tom Cruise as the main character, which was filmed entirely in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“One Shot,” follows the story of a man who was driving a truck makes a parking lot on the other side of the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, thus depositing his car in a parking meter; He prepares and decides to murder five people in the North shore river trio from long distance.

What is “Jack Reacher” about?

This is how the police are in charge of investigating this case, headed by Detective Calvin Emerson, who finds a cap and a quarter used to pay for parking, and this is how he finds a fingerprint on the currency that belongs to James Barr , a former United States Army sniper.

Later, investigators arrive at his house and find a truck, as well as a kit to reload rifle cartridges, as well as the rifle in question and Barr asleep in his bed.

This is how during the interrogation, Emerson as well as District Attorney Alex Robin, offer Barr the choice between a life sentence in exchange for a full confession or totally deprived of liberty for the rest of his life.

Here the trailer

However, this story begins to get more violent and mysterious, after what Barr writes he gets Jack Reacher, then a homeless man and former military police army officer, who arrives in Pittsburgh after seeing the news report on Barr and the shooting.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on the streaming giant, which today is positioned as one of the most viewed films on the platform in our country, specifically in the Top 10 and in number six:

