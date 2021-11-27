They await federal response from medicine

After the visit of the President of the Republic,Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the state, the parents of children with cancer in the state hope that they will be given a solution to the shortage of medicine they have been living for two months.

Although they regretted not having been able to have an approach with eThe federal president, said thatthat one of the parents managed to give one of the banners with the request to the solution of your problem, which each day is more serious.

“Let’s hope that with this action he already turned uson let’s see, forthat despair is great “, they emphasized.

They recalled that the protections that haven filed so that the hospital to give the medicine neither hasn had an answer.

“Nor do we have the support of anyone, we are totally helplesstwo, only tol shelter of AMANC, that we don’t hto leavedo and if it weren’t for them I don’t know what would we do,it is very difficult to get the medicines “, they referred.

Given this panorama, they highlighted that “it is very sad and unfortunate what we are struggling with, in not even getting the medicine on time, we have to be asking for it with more anticipation and every time is more expensive ”.

So that they expect with the demonstration they held upon the arrival of the president to the state on Wednesday “let’s achieve a little success and take care the heart and say enough of this shortage and of leaving people with cancer without their medicines and that they continue to suffer ”.

A mother of a family that your four-year-old, who was also presentity in the demonstration expressed: “mother, he did not get off and did not give us medicine “, given that the minor knows about the problems that his parents have to get his treatment.