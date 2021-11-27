There would be severe changes in Club América in case of elimination against Pumas

This week the Big Mexican Soccer Party, where he America club part as a favorite thanks to the regularity exhibited in the Regular Phase, which took him to the top of the Scream Mexico 2021. However, the match against him National University Club left many doubts about the approach of Santiago Solari, it seems that he only went out to defend himself looking for a tie, unacceptable posture for a big team like America.

After the failure against Club Monterrey on Concachampions, the Eagles they need to lift the MX League to save the semester but it seems like the fear of failing again, as in the previous contest against Pachuca, is greater than the desire to win. The tiebreaker criterion favors the America, but they will be able to do little in the Final if the bet is to advance only by the table position.

What will happen in America if he loses against Pumas?

With information from our partner, Jonathan Pena, it is known that if the Azulcremas are eliminated this Saturday against Cougars, I know they would cut labor ties with some players like Nicolas Benedetti, who would be loaned to Braves from Juarez. Another noted is Renato Ibarra, who could have activity tomorrow, but wish give it on loan or as a bargaining chip with Puebla by Israel Reyes.

The cases of Mario Osuna, Roger Martínez, and Leo Suárez

Mario Osuna I would not continue in the Nest, less now that he is injured and his contract is ending. On the side of Roger Martinez, is a footballer who has a contract but usually has friction with the board, and his little constancy implies that in Coapa listen to offers for their possible exit. Finally, Leonardo Suarez it is not to the total liking of Solari, and could stay on campus only if it goes out Martinez.