The worst moment in the lives of Brad and Angelina: the surgeries that their daughter Zahara underwent

The sons of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they always captured the attention of the media from all over the world. But lately, accompanying their mom to so many red carpets and show business events, they are the new Hollywood sensation. One of the most surprising was Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The young woman born in Ethiopia is the second adopted daughter of the famous marriage, and is one of the most faithful companions of the actress in each public appearance that she must make. So much so that in recent months he made a very good impression on the world of fashion for the style with which he looks in front of the cameras.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker