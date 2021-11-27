The worst moment in the lives of Brad and Angelina: the surgeries that their daughter Zahara underwent

The sons of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt they always captured the attention of the media from all over the world. But lately, accompanying their mom to so many red carpets and show business events, they are the new Hollywood sensation. One of the most surprising was Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

The young woman born in Ethiopia is the second adopted daughter of the famous marriage, and is one of the most faithful companions of the actress in each public appearance that she must make. So much so that in recent months he made a very good impression on the world of fashion for the style with which he looks in front of the cameras.

But not everything is fame and nothing is easy in the life of Zahara. In addition to learning about the sad family history behind her adoption by Angelina and Brad, she had to go through a very complicated health situation last year.

To recap a bit, the currently 16-year-old was adopted by Jolie when she was just six months old. Her biological mother abandoned her because, as she herself stated in a dialogue with the Daily Mail, she had neither money nor a future to give her.

Also, the oldest of the women Jolie-Pitt It was conceived in the worst way: for a rape that Mentewab Dawit Lebiso suffered when she was just 19 years old.

Far from that dark and heartbreaking story, Angelia and Brad gave the now adolescent a dream life that any child in the world would die to have. However, money, fame or the endless possibilities at such easy reach can ward off problems.

Last year, the protagonist of Maleficent surprised everyone by revealing, with great care, the most difficult episode she had to live with two of her daughters, one of them Zahara.

The actress published a statement in Time magazine for International Women’s Day in which she referred to the operations that Zahara, at that time 15 years old, and Shiloh, who was 13 at the time, had to go through.

“I have spent the last two months in and out of surgeries with my oldest daughter, and days ago her younger sister also had to undergo surgery for a hip operation”Jolie wrote.

These words were published, as she herself stated in that statement, with the consent of her two girls. However, what attracted the most attention was that at no time did he refer to the reason for the surgeries of Zahara.

After this publication, the local paparazzi managed to capture the first image of the young woman from Ethiopia and a lot of concern was generated about how thin she looked.

That time was the only one Angelina Jolie He referred to the subject, and since then the reason for the operations to which he had to undergo was never really known Zahara, or how your health is currently doing.