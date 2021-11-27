“The war of tomorrow has similarities with How beautiful it is to live!” Chris pratt

‘Tomorrow’s war’ will come to Amazon on July 2, thus following the path of other Paramount productions that were going to hit theaters and that the studio sold to Prime Video due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

There is still to be seen, but in Espinof we had the opportunity to participate in a press conference with the presence of most of the film’s team, since it was attended by, among others, the director Chris McKay, the screenwriter Zach Dean and the actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons and Berry Gilpin.

The story and the characters

The story of ‘The War of Tomorrow’ proposes that uAn alien race is about to defeat humanity in 2051, so the possibility of traveling in time is used to bring people from 2021 to try to reverse the situation. On the premise of the film, Dean clarified the following:

The idea that it didn’t necessarily have to be about an ideology, patriotism, or loyalty to your country, but was literally about wanting to save your own children. Who wouldn’t sign for something like that? It is something different. It is not an abstract idea, it is about parenting.

Gilpin commented on this that “I think our souls are born to be revolutionary, but our routine pulls more towards iPhones or BuzzFeed tests than we thought it would be“, while Pratt affirmed that at the beginning of the film there is a nod to the mythical ‘How beautiful it is to live’, commenting that the connection with the classic of Frank Capra Going more beyond of that:

Thematically there are certain similarities. There is a man who is not happy with his position in life and with the course of the events of it.





Simmons brings to life in ‘Tomorrow’s War’ the father in Pratt fiction, this relationship being one of the aspects that most attracted him to the film: “When we see a first glimpse of the fractured relationship, almost nonexistent, I knew there was going to be a worthwhile trip there.“.

Going into more important plot details, Pratt had no trouble commenting on the following about one of the keys to ‘The war of tomorrow’:

I don’t think this is a spoiler: everyone who travels to the future is over 30 and everyone who travels to the past to train is under 30 because you realize you can’t live on both timelines at the same time .

Inspiration and parallels to the pandemic





The protagonist of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ also stressed that “It is different to think of someone recruited and away from their children than when it is the children who are recruited and away from their parents“. In the case of Edwin hodge, who plays Dorian, the motivation of his character was different, since his character gave everything for lost and it is he meets Dan (Pratt) what “set a precedent for him, that maybe his future is bleak, there is nothing good to get out of 2021, but something positive could happen if they defeat the aliens in 2051“.

For its part, Keith Powers, who plays Major Greenwood, highlighted the “parallels between the pandemic and us fighting a war tomorrow in the present“, something Strahovski agreed on, because”it is very interesting to get out of the pandemic and how we have come together during this time of isolation“.





Commented on focus who gave the film, McKay stated that “I love genre, science fiction, action and horror movies. That’s what I liked when I was little and what made me want to make a movie. That’s what I reply to, but I’m also in between John Carpenter and John Cassavetes“.

On the aliens, McKay stressed that “I wanted something that felt ancient, and I needed to make it look like it has an insatiable hunger. “, while Pratt appreciated that everything was recreated digitally, because “it’s more liberating when you don’t have a tool to work with because you basically force the animators to do whatever they have to do to make your choices work“.

Spontaneity and action





McKay also commented that it was very important to him “create situations where there was room for spontaneity“since the input of the actors was essential to achieve what I was looking for. For example, Jasmine matthews, who plays Lt. Mathews, noted how her vertigo affected her way of acting in the first scene her character appears in and how they handled that:

I remember Chris McKay a couple of times like, “Relax, Jasmine. Fix your house. Okay. You are not coming to kill these people. You are coming to give a message of peace. Don’t make them think you are coming to kill them.”

Regarding the action scenes, Gilpin recalled that she had little of that because of the characteristics of her character, that “mostly laments dressed in cardigan, which is emotional action“, while Pratt highlighted one scene above the rest: