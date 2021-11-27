The video of Sofía Vergara dancing with her sister and her niece where they look identical

Sofia Vergara She has reunited with her family to celebrate the famous Thanksgiving holiday (although in a Latin way, as she says). The actress has been very active on her Instagram since she has published several photos and videos of the meeting showing us how her family has spent these holidays.

However, the video that has most impacted the public is one that he has uploaded with his sister Veronica Vergara and his niece Claudia vergara. The 3 women appear dancing to a song by J Balvin and Nicky Jam on their backs. Due to their similar hairstyles, their impressive figures and their way of dancing to the fans it has been difficult for them to distinguish who is who.

At first the women are dancing with their backs to the camera and for this reason it is difficult to recognize them, but when they start to turn around it is still difficult to know who each one is. Finally the three of them turn around and stop dancing while Sofía seems to complain jokingly. Until then, many had not been able to distinguish her between her sister and her niece.

Some of the comments from the public have been: “Wow I love all their looks”, “In love with them” and “Celebration of Thanksgiving in the Colombian style! This is the right way to celebrate! Good music and dancing Yes sir !!! “Others have focused more on how much they are alike and even a follower has joked:”What’s more like you? I split“.

In addition to this shocking video, Sofía has shared more photos with her family around the table and from the family evening that has passed. You can see that her family really likes to dance and enjoy because the star has shared another video dancing with Claudia and another family member and writes: “Latin Thanksgiving“next to emoticons of a turkey and laughing.

In his Instagram Stories he has also shown more images and videos of his celebration. In one of them the actress records the great multitude of desserts, including a pumpkin-shaped cake. He also posts a photo with his son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara placeholder image in which it seems that he has been in charge of cooking the turkey: “Without Manolo there is no turkey.”

Manolo is the 30-year-old son of Sofía and Joe Gonzalez. Like his mother, he too is an actor and even appears in a movie with her, ‘Stepping on our heels!‘, in which he acts as a DJ.





Sofía Vergara and her son on Thanksgiving | Instagram

