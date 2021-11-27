The unexpected dance of Roberto Leal, Nerea and Orestes in ‘Pasapalabra’ to the rhythm of Britney Spears: “History of TV”

‘Pass word’ it still has one of its most beloved contestants. Orestes He remains in the program fighting to take the boat and in the last installment he starred in a fun moment on the set with Roberto Leal. The young man was encouraged to dance for the first time with several members of the team to the rhythm of the music.

In the middle of the musical test, Nerea Rodríguez risked pressing the program button without knowing the answer. After a rebound with María Castro, the singer realized that the song that was playing was ‘Oops … I did it again!’ By Britney Spears. The former contestant of ‘Operación Triunfo’ took the seconds at stake for the Orestes team, who when the song sounded wanted to dance with his teammate and Roberto Leal himself to celebrate the victory.

The presenter did not give credit to seeing the participant move on set, something he had never done: “Making Orestes dance is television history”, he acknowledged with a laugh. The video of the moment of the trio dancing surprised viewers and was shared on the social networks of the star format of Antena 3.

