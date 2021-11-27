The Treasury increases fiscal stimulus to Magna and Premium gasoline: this is what will be paid in taxes

Fuel station. (Photo: Reuters)

Once again, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced the decision to increase fiscal stimuli for gasoline Magna and Premium, while that of Diesel will reduce it.

The updated percentages were published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). The new fiscal stimulus will be in effect as of this Saturday November 27 and until next Friday, December 3.

It is important to detail that in Mexico the Special Tax on Production and Services is charged (IEPS) Federal, which determines the SHCP, in relation to the exchange rate, international oil reference prices and logistics costs.

How will the percentages be?

* Gasoline Magna (green) .- It will have a stimulus of 68.36% .. Which will cause drivers to pay 1.6185 pesos per liter.

* Premium Gasoline (red) .- In this case the stimulus will be 44.17%. In this way, motorists will pay 2.4116 of tax per liter.

* Diesel.- For this fuel it will be 47.32%, so users will have to pay $ 2.9611 of tax per liter.

According to the information, gasoline prices today are displayed as follows.

The average prices in Mexico for this Saturday, November 27 are:

Regular gasoline (green) .- Average average price per liter: 20,228 pesos

Premium gasoline (red) .- Average price per liter: 22,420 pesos

Diesel average price per liter is: 21,746 pesos

It must be remembered that gasoline costs can always vary in the country, due to a wide variety of factors, among which are: reference prices, taxes and logistics.

The reference price is based on the international costs of oil, since it is quoted in dollars globally, therefore, the average cost of gasoline in this case will change with respect to the dollar-peso exchange rate.

For its part, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) makes a site available to the public, in order to provide updated information on the service stations that sell gasoline and diesel with the highest and lowest prices in the Mexican Republic.

According to Profeco, the “Who is who in gasoline prices” classification is constructed from the prices reported to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) by the permit holders for the sale of gasoline and diesel to the public.

In addition, there are some applications that are responsible for locating the gas stations with the cheapest costs both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico thanks to technology.

Profeco also makes the Liter X Liter App available to users, available on IOS and Android.

To check the price of gasoline by station, you can access the following website of the Government of Mexico.

Costs can also be modified for logistical reasons (transportation and storage), that is, if fuel prices rise when transporting oil and refined gasoline in pipes or by ship, prices will also increase. Other factors that influence fuel prices are due to geographic location.

