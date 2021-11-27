The tragic end of Batman’s car (Christian Bale)

Along the history we have had the opportunity to see many different actors incarnating Batman, the legendary DC Comics superhero. The next performer to play the Dark Knight, in addition to his alter ego, Bruce Wayne, will be Robert Pattinson. Next year the next installment of the saga, which by the way will be directed by Matt Reeves and we can evaluate how this new Batman does.

The truth is that most of its predecessors have set the bar very high. From Adam West in the sixties, through Michael Keaton and his impression of Batman directed by Tim Burton, even George Clooney played the mythical superhero in the nineties, until reaching Christian Bale, the one who by far has been the best Batman.

Bale starred in the trilogy of the saga directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan, with which both managed to relaunch the franchise. Many fans also agree that the Batmobile that Bale drove through all three films, was also the best the superhero has ever owned.

In ‘Batman Begins’ (2005), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012) Batman wore a model named Tumblr, which completely broke with the aesthetics that previous Batmobiles had had.. Nolan’s vehicle was a cross between a Lamborghini and a Humvee that had the ability to go through walls, up and down stairs, or ram objects. It was 57 meters long, 2.48 meters wide and weighed 2.3 tons. The Tumbler also had six huge wheels and technology that left all fans speechless. In the event that it was necessary, it could even expel the Dark Hair from the cabin, to later self-destruct.

But Bale’s Batmobile still exists. The pity is what has become of him … According to a user of the Reddit platform, the Tumbler is left to its own devices in a warehouse in Al Quoz, Dubai. His condition is pitiful and although from time to time someone takes him out for a walk, his appearance shows utter neglect. Technically the car is not abandoned, since it has an owner, but because of its dirty and neglected appearance, no one would say so.

Five exact replicas were produced of this authentic automotive collectible and sold in 2014 for a whopping $ 1 million each. Let’s hope the Tumbler’s twin brothers haven’t suffered the same fate as Christian Bale’s Batman’s Batmobile.

