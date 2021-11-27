The strongest and epic falls of artists on stage

The stage for many is the opportunity to shine and for artists it is that moment of being able to feel full sharing their music by watching the ovation of their audience, a magical encounter that many long for. But among all that can go wrong at a time like these, it is precisely that the star of the night, the artist who has a packed venue, falls suddenly, abruptly and sometimes funny before the astonished gaze of his fans.

After the strong fall in the last hours of the Colombian Karol G At his concert in Miami, many on social media recalled some heavy falls of music stars on stage.

That is why we have some of them for you and we hope that your admiration does not also fall when you see their particular reactions to the embarrassing moment.

Lady Gaga with fan

Playing with the fans in the middle of the show is one of the singers’ bets when they are on stage, but to Lady Gaga the end was not as expected, since in the middle of his ‘Enigma’ tour in Las Vegas, the singer decided to invite a follower to come up on stage.

Shortly after the eccentric artist jumped into his arms, of course the emotion and the music did not play in favor of the two, who ended up falling abruptly in the middle of the show.

Madonna at the Brit Awards

The Queen of pop Madonna, undoubtedly always gives large-scale shows every time it is presented and in the 2015 Brit Awards was no exception. However, despite how histrionic it is and together with its dancers, something did not go so well in the choreography after the same dance partners did not manage to finish a show with cloth well, so they pulled it to the ground causing its noisy drop.

Juan Gabriel dancing non-stop

The missing ‘Divo de Juárez’ Juan Gabriel, has undoubtedly starred in one of the most remembered falls in the world of music. And it is that the deceased artist will be remembered not only for his talent, but also for this fact where emotion and dance beat him to the point of brutally falling off the stage.

Katy Perry at The MTV Music Awards

It was one of the most anticipated presentations of the night and the debut of Katy Perry in these important awards such as the MTV in 2008. After performing the song ‘I kissead a girl’, the singer could not stay on her feet after slipping several times with a cake made in soap especially for the evening, which, far from ending high, ended low.

Mana Fher Fall

One of the most memorable falls and that many media recorded, was the one starring Fernando Olivera, vocalist of Manna, who when interpreting success ‘The San Blas dock’ he gave himself a tremendous blow falling amid the screams of his fans.

Justin Bieber disappears from stage

In the middle of his presentation on his tour ‘Purpose Tour’ in 2016, the Canadian singer Justin Bieber He literally disappeared from the stage, while walking down the catwalk, however, the lights did not help him and he fell with a sharp blow before the astonished gaze of all his fans.

Marbelle in Medellin

But not only international artists have suffered spectacular falls on stage, the same thing happened to the Colombian singer. Marbelle.

And it is that, in one of her most recent concerts in the city of Medellín, the artist lived an embarrassing moment that she herself shared on social networks, something that also had never happened to the singer who undoubtedly took a tremendous blow in the stage and although he continued singing later he spoke of the traces left by the mishap.

