The striking looks that were seen at the American Music Awards

When Cardi B appears on a red carpet, the noises of the flashes resonate with greater intensity. The photographers and assistants are shocked by the bombast of the singer’s outfits, always so groundbreaking and difficult to overcome.

She dressed as Sandro Botticelli’s Venus in her stellar appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards with a wonderful vintage haute couture from the fall-winter 1995 collection, a la Carmen Miranda at the 2018 American Music Awards, in a dress full of flowers. by Dolce & Gabbana or baroque virgin in a stunning gold Moschino gown at the 2018 Met Gala.

Cardi B at the Grammy Awards in 2019 (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) AFP

Jeremy Scott and Cardi B on the red carpet at the Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) GTRES

For the red carpet that opened the gala of the American Music Awards, the rapper once again displayed her unmistakable wit with a golden mask covered by a large transparent black veil.

Cardi B appeared on the scene in a form-fitting dress with a sweetheart neckline, dropped and puffed shoulders, and a long train. The drama of the styling was marked by the accessories. Long black gloves finished in long golden nails with brilliants inlaid, the long black veil that covered the face of the singer but that revealed perfectly the golden opera mask that seemed to come straight out of a theatrical work.

Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet AUDE GUERRUCCI / Reuters

The latter was a surreal and personalized design by Daniel Roseberry, creative of Schiaparelli, for Cardi B. This dramatic complement was completed with oversized earrings carved in the shape of sparkling eyes with fingers dangling with nails full of small sparkling inlays.

Cardi B at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet Amy Sussman / AFP

The red carpet also featured faces known as Olivia Rodrigo, wearing a mermaid-cut David Koma dress finished in feathers. Bad Bunny also posed with a set consisting of wide pants, a white T-shirt and a padded coat, all in the same pastel green tone.

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2021 American Music Awards Amy Sussman / AFP

Bad Bunny attends at the 2021 American Music Awards Amy Sussman / AFP

Becky G appeared in a lilac suit with three large central openings, accentuated shoulder pads and an asymmetrical finish, the work of Raisa Vanessa. Kali Uchis dressed in a leather Mugler design and transparencies.

Becky G at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet Amy Sussman / AFP

Kali Uchis at the 2021 American Music Awards red carpet AUDE GUERRUCCI / Reuters

Rachel Zegler donned a black and white Carolina Herrera dress, featuring a cross neckline and a long tulle-filled skirt. Singer JoJo posed in a sparkly silver Usama Ishtay design with straps, a plunging neckline and a large slit on the side and sides of the hips.

Rachel Zegler on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards. AUDE GUERRUCCI / Reuters

JoJo on the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards. Invision / AP

The group BTS appeared together on the red carpet with suits of square silhouettes, in different shades of gray and black, from Louis Vuitton, styles with which they made a nod to their Korean roots. Many of the costumes featured a Hanbok-style tie at the waist, a reference to the ribbons tied in traditional Korean clothing.