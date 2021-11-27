The search: Nicolas Cage’s adventure saga will have a new series for Disney +

The popular action adventure film saga The search (National Treasure) starring Nicolas Cage, will have its own television adaptation in the form of Serie for Disney +. This is collected by the Variety medium, confirming that it will be a reboot of the saga. On the other hand, the third part of the main cinema franchise is scheduled to be released, this time, with Nicolas Cage and the rest of the cast as the main protagonists.

The quest towards Disney + as a series

Thus, this new series based on The Search will come to the hands of the same team of producers of the film saga, that is, Jerry bruckheimer next to the writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley. The director of this new television adaptation will be Look nair (The Good Name) and will explore the adventures of Jess Morales, a 20-year-old girl who will embark on an adventure to discover her family’s mysterious past and recover a lost treasure.

According to his own Jerry bruckheimer, “The Disney + series has a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a younger team of performers. The third film would have the same cast as the previous ones ”, the famous producer recently assured.

Remember that Disney premiered the first two films of The search in 2004 and 2007, respectively, achieving notable success at the box office, grossing more than $ 800 million between the two. With this new series, Disney continues to expand its catalog of its own productions for its streaming platform along with many other franchise series such as Star Wars or Marvel, among others.

