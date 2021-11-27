The Russian Prichal module arrives at the International Space Station

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211126/llega-a-la-estacion-espacial-internacional-el-modulo-ruso-prichal-1118682869.html

The Russian Prichal module arrives at the International Space Station

The Russian Prichal module arrives at the International Space Station

The Russian Progress M-UM cargo ship carrying the Prichal module to the International Space Station (ISS) has reached its destination. 11.26.2021, Sputnik World

2021-11-26T14: 40 + 0000

2021-11-26T14: 40 + 0000

2021-11-26T14: 40 + 0000

science

Russia

international space station (eei)

progress (space freighter)

🚀 space conquest

video

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1118682724_0:0:3148:1771_1920x0_80_0_0_a5174bb82e651228bd2999daf92a53c6.jpg

The new module will be connected to Nauka, the main laboratory of the Russian segment of the ISS. After moving the new module, the spacecraft will remain on the space platform for about a month. The start of its mission back to Earth is scheduled for December 22. In addition to the Prichal module, the spacecraft carries around 700 kilograms of various cargoes to the station, including consumables, medical and medical supplies, equipment for technical maintenance, as well as supplies for Expedition 66. Progress M-UM took off, with the help of a Soyuz 2.1b rocket, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) on November 25.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20210809/otro-modulo-ruso-de-la-eei-llega-al-cosmodromo-de-baikonur-1114887870.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1a/1118682724_272:0:3003:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e2fd18106d5aaad2c3f9f661c842c4f.jpg

russia, international space station (usa), progress (space freighter), 🚀 space conquest, video

The Russian Progress M-UM cargo ship carrying the Prichal module to the International Space Station (ISS) has reached its destination.

The new module will connect to Nauka, the main laboratory of the Russian segment of the ISS.

After moving the new module, the spacecraft will remain on the space platform for about a month. The start of its mission back to Earth is scheduled for December 22.

Baikonur Cosmodrome - Sputnik World, 1920, 09.08.2021

Another Russian ISS module arrives at the Baikonur cosmodrome

In addition to the Prichal module, the ship carries some 700 kilograms of various loads, among which are consumables, medical and sanitary materials, equipment for technical maintenance, as well as supplies for Expedition 66.

Progress M-UM took off, with the help of a Soyuz 2.1b rocket, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) on November 25.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker