The Russian Prichal module arrives at the International Space Station

The Russian Prichal module arrives at the International Space Station

The Russian Progress M-UM cargo ship carrying the Prichal module to the International Space Station (ISS) has reached its destination. 11.26.2021, Sputnik World

The new module will be connected to Nauka, the main laboratory of the Russian segment of the ISS. After moving the new module, the spacecraft will remain on the space platform for about a month. The start of its mission back to Earth is scheduled for December 22. In addition to the Prichal module, the spacecraft carries around 700 kilograms of various cargoes to the station, including consumables, medical and medical supplies, equipment for technical maintenance, as well as supplies for Expedition 66. Progress M-UM took off, with the help of a Soyuz 2.1b rocket, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome (Kazakhstan) on November 25.

