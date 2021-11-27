The Rock and his exercise for chest with dumbbells

The chest workout by The Rock in his gym ‘Iron Paradise’

Put yourself in situation: Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, training in his Iron Paradise gym and pumping up his pecs with a chest exercise basic: dumbbell flat bench press. A staple of any routine, right? Well, let’s look at the technique and how the highest paid actor in Hollywood executes the movement.

Back well attached to the bench, slightly arched lumbar, dumbbells at 45 degrees and we went up with a certain speed, controlling the eccentric phase to the maximum until we almost touched the shoulders with the dumbbells. It is also important to have your feet firmly on the ground. Throughout the series you must maintain muscle tension in the pectorals to seek good hypertrophy and definition of the muscles.

Chest press, dumbbell or barbell?

The chest dumbbell bench press is the same as or more interesting than the barbell bench press, although at Men’s Health we prefer to do it with a flat barbell and incline and decline dumbbells. Plus the dumbbell bench fly, an exercise that was a favorite of bodybuilding legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

