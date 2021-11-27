The return that could be given to reinforce America in the second leg against Pumas

The Wednesday before, the America club visited the University Olympic Stadium to face the National University Club in the departure of the Quarter finals of the Scream Mexico 2021. The result ended with nothing for anyone, a zero tie that, although it is a good result for Azulcremas, generated much criticism for the approach of Santiago Solari.

Since the Eagles will be local in the Aztec stadium, they are expected to have a most offensive stance, because although the tiebreaker criterion favors them, it would not be a good idea to speculate against some Cougars you have nothing to lose this weekend, let’s not forget that surprisingly classified, while America is the overall leader of the contest.

Solari would take hold of Renato Ibarra, footballer who was initially discarded to realign Not only because of his injury, but because, apparently, he was not required in the group. However, things seem to have changed, and reporter Víctor Díaz assures that if tonight they give the go-ahead to the Ecuadorian, then could see activity morning.

What about Pedro Aquino and Leonardo Suárez?

In the case of Leo, it is known that he already trains with the U-20 of the America, but it is far from the competitive level you need now America. On the other hand, Pedro Aquino is practically ruled out for the entire League, after not taking care of himself in the game with his National selection.