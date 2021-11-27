The reason Amber Heard will continue in Aquaman 2 despite huge fan repudiation

Following the domestic violence legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny deep, both stars were positioned very differently in the show. While the actor was left out of the cast of the Warner Bros film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3”, his ex-wife will continue as Jason Momoa’s partner in “Aquaman 2”, a project that belongs to DC Entertainment with the same production company.

This led the followers to join in social networks to ask for the replacement of the actress and even applied for Emilia clarke as the new Mera, due to the chemistry she had with the character of Momoa in the series “Game of Thrones.” However, a few days ago, the 35-year-old woman shared a picture of the workouts she goes through to prepare for her character.

Despite the fact that part of the public considers it unfair that Heard can continue on the big screen, since the film’s production they explained the reasons. According to Peter Safran, one of the producers explained that “they will not react to sheer pressure from the fans” and that “they were just going to dedicate themselves to doing what was best for the film.”

He also clarified that “one is not alien to what happens on Twitter but this does not mean that you have to take everything seriously” and that “they are doing the right thing.” This film, directed by James Wan, will be released in December 2022 and will be titled “Aquaman and the lost kingdom.”

Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them”.

On the other hand, Depp sued his ex for the figure of 50 million dollars for a column she wrote in The Washington Post and that trial will take place in a year. In one media, the actor said that Hollywood boycotts him and also referred to as “a man in an unpleasant and complicated situation” who is working to “bring things to light.” But it seems that for now, we will not see the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in major projects.