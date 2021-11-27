The only Bugatti La Voiture Noire appears in London

London is undoubtedly one of the great paradises of the supercars in Europe. On its streets you end up finding so many unusual sports cars that seeing a 911 is usually almost like seeing a car a generalist car. That is why it is not strange that even one of the most expensive cars in the world shows up there.

We are talking, of course, about Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a one-off which was presented a few years ago in Geneva as the most precious jewel of Molsheim with a price of 11 million euros that has only recently managed to surpass the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. And now it has appeared at the door of The Londoner hotel in the capital of the United Kingdom drawing the attention of all who passed by.

11 million euros in the middle of the street?

However, there is something that stands out in this video. Unlike the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ with which it shares the limelight, this La Voiture Noire moves in complete silence as it gets out of the truck, moves down the street and ends up being stored in a kind of giant display case in the middle of the street.

The reason is as obvious as you can imagine, this unit is not the authentic Bugatti La Voiture Noire, but a showcar like the one that was shown at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and it is that like the one here, the famous engine does not seem to hide 8.0-liter W16 and 1,500 hp from Bugatti, but simply uses an electric motor powerful enough to move the car from one exposure point to another. And that this model plays very well to be confused since it shows all the details of the production version that changed with respect to the prototype shown in Geneva, so we cannot assure that it is the same.

It is exhibited again for Christmas

And it is that as we explained a few months ago the authentic La Voiture Noire authentic of 11 million euros it was finished in the middle of this 2021 and was ready for surrender to its lucky and anonymous owner that of course you will not be too eager to give up your valuable investment for this type of exhibition. In any case, the elegance of this special bodywork based on the Chiron makes, although it is like a simple car without an engine, it is quite an event to see it, in fact it is not the first time it has happened. Since also last year with the arrival of the Christmas holidays Bugatti exhibited its jewel in the middle of the street, in that case in the same French city of Molsheim, where the Bugatti were born.

