The oddities and extravagances of celebrities in sex

Vomiting, extra expensive vibrators, medical exams … many celebrities are clear about it: when they have sex they do not follow the conventions. We have compiled information from international media with the oddities of some famous people … in sex. The first of the protagonists was the actor Will Smith. The American recently revealed that he turned to an expert in tantric sex and natural drugs after breaking up with Jada Pinkett, when he found his first girlfriend cheating on him, and from there he developed a rare pathology that combined orgasms and vomiting. After the deception suffered, the popular actor decided to have unbridled relationships with all kinds of women, reaching a point where the sex was insane, so much that it made him gag and vomit after having an orgasm. Will Smith also revealed that he would like “a harem” with actress Halle Berry or dancer Misty Copeland. Jennifer Lawrence and her misophobia For her part, actress Jennifer Lawrence has one thing clear: she only has relationships with serious boyfriends. In addition, she requires a prior medical examination for her phobia of germs because she declares herself “almost misphobic”.

Instead Justin Bieber, After being addicted to sex and having to maintain several relationships a day, he voluntarily abstained for a year before marrying his wife. Justin timberlake He admits that he does not like to listen to any music while having sex because the notes deconcentrate him. The ‘extra expensive’ vibrator Beckham gave Victoria Also known is the story that David Beckham gave Victoria Beckham a $ 2 million sex toy. The vibrator was platinum and diamonds.

The actor Armie hammer, who is also the heir to an impressive fortune, apparently has a fascination with cannibalism and sexual domination. The actor has declared that this is totally false, but, nevertheless, he was forced to give up participating in the romantic comedy “Shotgun Wedding” with Jennifer Lopez, which was filmed in the Dominican Republic.

Although currently Angelina Jolie She is super discreet with her private life, there were times throughout her career when she was not like that and she shared a lot of “extra” information. In 2007, she revealed to “Ok” magazine that she was “very sexual” when she was in kindergarten! “I was part of a group called the ‘kissy girls’, we played a game that I invented, in which we took off our clothes and kissed the children, I got into serious trouble!”

The actress also revealed to the magazine that she lost her virginity at age 14 in very particular circumstances: “I had started having sex with my boyfriend and the feelings just weren’t enough. I no longer felt like a little girl, at one point I took a knife and cut it, and he cut me ”#ooops. However, Angelina credits her first husband, English actor Jonny Lee Miller, with keeping her from her “dark side.” Apparently the beautiful Scarlett Johansson You don’t think of cars only as vehicles to get from one place to another or to enjoy speed. In an interview with the magazine “Playboy” he assured that he liked the idea of ​​”doing it” in a car.