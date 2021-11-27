The new Google Maps feature for safe walking

Surely there are many neighborhoods, streets and areas through which you cannot walk at night, due to how dark they are.

Thinking about it, Google maps has just started the testing phase of its new role: Illuminated street.

This tool will indicate on the map which are the areas that are poorly lit, according to the references of other users, and according to their experience. This is an option that works in much the same way as in car GPS navigators, where drivers signal and warn of a problem.

Using this function you can plan your route and the streets you use on the way home or while leaving home for a walk.

Unfortunately, the option is currently only in the testing phase and is only available for India. In addition, it can only be used by those who have the Beta version of Google Maps.

However, it is worth pointing out how to activate the Beta version in Google Maps so that, when the time comes, you can download its Illuminated Street function.

Here are the steps:

First you must download Google Maps on your phone.

Once installed, go to the News section.

There you must press the link next to the phrase Convert to Beta tester.

Of course, the ideal is that the corresponding authorities have well lit and safe all the streets. But it never hurts to be cautious.