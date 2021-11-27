The Movies We All Should See, According to Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved and established actors in Hollywood. The famous actor has won the hearts of his fans both for his talent and for the simple way he lives his life. Just a month ago he was caught helping to load the film crew for his new movie, giving a great lesson in humility. In addition, Reeves is an unconditional friend, proof of this was when his friend and co-star of “The Matrix”, Carrie-Ann Moss, asked him about the films that were worth seeing, to which the famous actor responded by making a list of the tapes that we should all see, and here we present it to you: ‘The Neon Demon’ Starring Elle Fanning, “The Neon Demon” is about a teenage girl who travels to Los Angeles in order to become a supermodel, her striking beauty and rapid rise will arouse jealousy and greed. The movie can be viewed through Amazon Prime Video.

‘A Clockwork Orange’ It is considered one of the ‘strongest’ films in cinema, it was released in 1972 and tells the story of Alex, a very aggressive young man who is passionate about Ludwig van Beethoven, who gives free rein to his wildest instincts by terrorizing the population. If you like strong emotions, you can enjoy this classic on HBO Max.