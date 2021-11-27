The most memorable characters of Octavia Spencer in the cinema.

Talk about Octavia spencer is to highlight the film work of a great actress, well it is one of the few hollywood figures that in each project manages to stand out and leave his character very marked. There is practically no movie in which it goes unnoticed.

And it is that at 51 years old, Octavia has forged a solid track record, for which each year adds different projects to its already long list of movies, series and other participations on the screen, so it is clear to us that his thing is the reflectors.

That is why we will present you below the best films in which Octavia has done a great job, because we have seen her acting in disturbing dramas, giving her one hundred percent in comedy, even in action, science fiction and the horror genre Spencer has a well-earned spot. Is there a character who does not know how to do well?

Octavia’s debut in the cinema was in 1996 and since then, she has stood out in all that project that is put in front of her; even in Spider-Man, since for her there are no small characters, although here she played a cashier.

Yes, Octavia has no problem in having a protagonist or a secondary figure in her hands, because only she manages to be a key piece. Just as in Legally Blonde 2 (Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde); in this funny film she was nothing less than a security guard.

So we could continue talking about Octavia, who in her collection of genres also highlights horror. So we have seen it in Press: The Door of the Dead, Halloween II (as Nurse Daniels) and Drag me to Hell (Drag me to Hell).

But the best part of his career came with his portrayal of Minny jackson on Cross Stories (The Help), a film in which she shone like never before, even earned her several nominations for important awards, including the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, the BAFTA, the Globe of Orhey the one Screen Actors Guild, all in the same shortlist.

Well how to forget that characteristic phrase, “Eat my sh * t”, that went down in history, when he takes revenge Hilly Holbrock (Bryce Dallas Howard) and hands you a cake made with your physiological needs.

After this breakthrough in her career, she was followed by more successes such as Tanya in ‘Snowpiercer‘; Johanna Reyes in The Divergent Series: Insurgent; Mrs. Otterton in Zootopia, yes, even in children’s movies.

But nothing like its current status in the seventh art, since it was well positioned in The Shape of Water like Zelda; on Hidden Figures What Dorothy Vaughnundoubtedly one of Octavia’s most exceptional characters.

In this film she gave life to the legendary Dorothy Vaughn, an outstanding woman in history, a brilliant mathematician who worked in the agency that preceded the POT, the NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics). Here, Spencer gave life to a mother (with 6 children) who was part of the group of women called “human computers” who got American astronauts to space.

However, success haunts Octavia, so this 2021 we could see her in other films such as

The Witches



, with Anne Hathaway

; as well as in Ma, which came out through a streaming platform.

And tonight you can enjoy Octavia's magnificent performance at Hidden Talents by Azteca 7!