The Mexican women’s team beats Canada in a friendly

Mexico. The Mexican women’s team defeats the Olympic champion 2-1 Canada in a friendly match played in the City of Mexico.

Stephany Mayor and Alicia Cervantes scored for the Aztec Selection and Jordyn Huitema scored for Canada.

Mexico (29 in the FIFA rankings) took the initiative of the match in the first 20 minutes, squeezed out Jessie Flemings, a midfielder who plays for Chelsea, and distributed the game thanks to the sacrifice of Mayor, midfielder of the

of the Liga BBVA Femenil.

The pressure of Mexico It paid off when defenseman Kadeisha Buchanan committed a foul inside the area and the referee decreed a penalty that Stephany Mayor executed to put the score 1-0 in favor of the Mexican team, at minute 19.

The Canadian team (6 in the FIFA ranking) improved after half an hour of play thanks to the skill of Nichelle Prince, who tried to overcome the Mexican rear on the left side by speed, although he failed in the last touch to serve the arrivals by Julia Grosso.

In the second half, the team led by England coach Beverly Priestman, Canada’s coach, tried to surprise the home team with long strokes, which lacked precision.

Canada suffered the physical wear caused by the height of the City of Mexico.

Mexico scored 2-0 at 75 ‘, in a center in which Alicia Cervantes pushed the ball over the line. Five minutes from the end, Canada made it 2-1 thanks to Huitema’s shot.

Fourth triumph of Mónica Vergara with the Mexican team

It was the fourth win in the era of Mexican technique Monica Vergara at the head of the national team, which he has directed since January of this year.

In 10 games he has a record of four wins; against Costa Rica, Colombia, Argentina and now Canada; two ties; Costa Rica and Slovakia; and four defeats; against Spain, Japan, and twice against the United States.

The friendly duel between these teams served as preparation for the Concacaf tie for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 to be held next year.

Mexico and Canada will meet in a second friendly next Tuesday at the Aztec stadium.

With information from EFE