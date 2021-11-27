The Mexican Stock Exchange loses 2.24 percent and closes with a weekly loss of 2.6 percent

The Mexican stock exchange (BMV) registered a strong loss of 2.24 percent in its main indicator to settle at 49 thousand 492.52 points, and thus closed with a weekly loss of 2.6 percent, its largest contraction since the last week of January this year.

The weekly balance of the S & P / BMV IPC is negative at -1,318.78 points, equivalent to -1.21% – Mexican Stock Exchange (@BMVMercados) November 26, 2021

The capital market closed the week at negative terrain, with the main indices in the United States recording average losses of 2.34 percent in Friday’s session, while in Europe the indices averaged losses of 3.82 percent in the last session of the week.

“This is due to the fact that an increase in risk aversion was observed in global financial markets due to concerns about the new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, which the World Health Organization has already classified as a variant of concern ”, explained Karla Bajos, analyst of Base Bank.

In Mexico, Prices and Quotations Index (CPI) -main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange– “It closed with a weekly loss of 2.6 percent, with it linked three weeks to the drop and also was the first week to close below the level of 50,000 points since July 9,” added the specialist.

He pointed out that within the index there were weekly losses in 30 of the 35 main companies included in the index sample, highlighting the falls of Grupo Carso (-11.67 percent), Alsea (-10 percent) and Banregio (-9.19 percent).

“The negative performance of CPI This was due both to an increase in global risk aversion due to the aforementioned factors, as well as an increase in risk aversion. risk on Mexico due to the uncertainty around the expectation of monetary policy, after the surprise nomination of Victoria Rodríguez to the Bank of Mexico and the stagnation of economic activity in the country, with GDP showing a contraction of 0.43 percent in the third quarter of the year.

Despite the decline of this day in the Mexican Stock Exchange, the Mexican index registers a positive movement accumulated so far this year of 12.31 percent supported by the economic recovery.

On the day, the Mexican peso was Price 1.29 percent against the dollar when trading at 21.83 units per greenback in the interbank market.

The CPI closed at 49 thousand 492.52 units with a loss of 1,132.48 points and a negative variation of 2.24 percent compared to the previous session.

The volume traded in the market reached 237.2 million titles for an amount of 28 thousand 324 million pesos.

Of the 667 firms that were listed on the working day, 278 ended up with their prices at rise, 366 had losses and 23 closed without change.

With information from EFE