The Mars rover Curiosity captures an exceptional and impressive panorama of Mars

NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity captured a stunning panorama of the Red Planet using its onboard navigation cameras, prompting the mission team to create a rare postcard of the Martian landscape.

By combining two black and white images taken at different times of the day, the team added blue, orange and green color to develop an artistic interpretation of the mountainous scene.

“When the rover team viewed the panorama from Curiosity’s most recent stopping point, the scene was too pretty not to be captured at the highest quality that navigational cameras are capable of,” NASA said.

“Many of the rover’s most impressive panoramas come from the color Mastcam instrument, which has a much higher resolution than navigation cameras. That is why the team added their own colors to the last image … shades that are not what the human eye would see; instead, they represent the scene seen at different times of the day ”.

The composite panorama was taken at 8:30 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. local Mars time on November 16 to capture the maximum amount of detail under the contrasting lighting conditions.

The image was taken from the slopes of the 5-kilometer-high Mount Sharp, which Curiosity has been climbing for the past seven years.

The postcard was shared ahead of the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Curiosity rover, which took off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on November 26, 2011.

The US space agency sent the car-sized rover to Mars to investigate and explore Gale Crater, specifically to see if the Martian geology and climate in that region offered the conditions to support microbial life.

Their findings were also expected to help assess how habitable the planet would be for future human exploration.

The initial two-year mission was extended indefinitely and the rover continues to help humanity better understand the Martian habitat.