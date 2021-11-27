the mansion where it was filmed is rented on Airbnb

This Friday one of the most anticipated films of the year opens in theaters – with permission from ‘Spencer’ -: ‘The Gucci house’ hits the big screen with the brilliance that the old seventh art classics used to do. A glamor that is due, in part, to the intense previous promotion full of ‘performances’ and ‘lookazos’ that has been marked Lady Gaga on its red carpets – hello, how can I forget this dress from the London premiere? The fact is that the tragic story of Maurizio Gucci (played by a handsome Adam Driver) has awakened an overwhelming ‘hype’ among those who already classify the performances of its protagonists as worthy of an Oscar nomination. Now thanks to AirbnbYou too can live an experience close to being a Gucci since the home rental platform will put this house for rent next March, yes, for a limited time.

It’s about a 16th century ‘palazzo’ located on the luxurious Lake Como, in Italy, which houses within its walls pictorial frescoes of the time, an indoor swimming pool, ornate gilded interiors and six suites that will delight the most connoisseurs. The house will be available to stay in it only during the night of March 30, 2022, and if you are interested in the offer you will have to pay attention to the web and it will be rented on December 6. We do not expect the price, not even close, affordable or accessible, so we have settled for giving a private tour through photographs in which we can see how the stay is in detail. Anyway, how hard it is not to be a millionaire.

The ‘palazzo’ is preceded by a majestic garden with fountains that is located on the shore of the lake itself where other celebrities such as Meghan Markle or George Clooney they spend their free time.

Airbnb.

Its interiors, which consist of six luxurious rooms, they border on ‘horror vacui’ with an overloaded aesthetic in which more is always more. Velvet takes over any sofa you see.

Airbnb.

And what to say about the bathrooms, possibly the rooms that we envy the most due to how spacious and detailed they are. This bathtub is literally anyone’s dream with taste.

Airbnb.

Airbnb.

The common rooms They are very cozy, if you like wood and chandeliers.

Airbnb.

The views, directly to Lake Como, raise the category and price of housing greatly. And the truth is that it is perfectly understood when you look out on a balcony and see this picture …

Airbnb.

Airbnb.

Finally, the main rooms They are at the height of any royal palace in Europe: rugs, silk, baroque lamps and period cabinets. All very simple, at the height of a Gucci. Still can’t make up your mind? Wait to see the movie ‘The Gucci House’ and get ready to feel the need …

Airbnb.

Airbnb.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io