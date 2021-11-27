the James Webb telescope is not damaged after the incident the other day

Photo : Northrop Grumman

The incident what made you tremble The Webb Space Telescope did not cause any noticeable damage to the observatory, concluded an investigation led by NASA.

“Engineering teams have completed additional tests confirming that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is ready to fly.” NASA explained in a release .

That is a great relief. It means that the preparations for the launch may continue as planned. AND Takeoff is scheduled for Wednesday, December 22 at 7:20 am ET (12:20 pm UTC). The launch of the next-generation space telescope was originally scheduled for December 18, but a scary mounting incident on the satellite preparation facility Kourou, in the French Guiana, resulted in a four-day delay. Private contractor Arianespace is managing the launch for NASA.

Image : ESA / D. Ducros

The incident occurred as technicians prepared to mount the telescope onto the launch vehicle adapter, the physical structure that connects the James Webb with the upper stage of the Ariane 5 rocket. While this was going on, a “sudden and unplanned release of a clamp, which secures the Webb to the launch vehicle adapter, caused a vibration throughout the observatory ”, according the POT.

G / O Media may get a commission

The event was so concerning that NASA decided to convene an anomaly review board to determine whether the James Webb suffered some damage as a result of the tremor. Engineering teams completed their tests on November 24 and found nothing wrong with the observatory. This led to a “consent to the fuel session” . The observatory refueling is scheduled to on November 25, in a process that is expected to last about 10 days.

The Webb Space Telescope is an international project involving NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency. It is the most space telescope complex and powerful ever built, and will make unprecedented observations of the solar system, the Milky Way and the universe. The project has been marred by numerous delays and cost overruns yes, but it seems that the Webb is finally way to make his much anticipated departure from Earth, at least until another incident happens .