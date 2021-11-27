The ideal eyeliner for beginners exists and this is how you should apply it

What unites Audrey Hepburn, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Cleopatra, and Angelina Jolie? The eyeliner, of course. Although makeup trends come and go, the feline touch is a timeless classic that fits any aesthetic. From the glampiest to the rockiest, the best eyeliners can be combined with any style. The trick is to find the right look for your face and chosen aesthetic, and stick with it.

How to successfully apply a liquid eyeliner

Take the advice of the beauty editor of Vogue, Pat McGrath, and draw the wing first. It’s easy to set the brim too low or high when you’ve already drawn a line along your lashes, especially since the natural curve of the eye slopes downward at the outer corner. Instead, look straight ahead in the mirror, place a small dot where you want the line to end, draw your eyelash and then outline along the lashes.

How to choose an eyeliner?

While liquids offer a more precise finish and achieve that striking Hepburn wing, gel and kohl eyeliners tend to be more forgiving and can be smudged and polished for a softer, more diffuse effect. It may seem obvious, but those who want a product only for the water line should opt for a pencil or a gel formula, since liquids do not hold.

What is the best eyeliner for beginners?

The perfect eyeliner for you will also depend on your familiarity with the product. For beginners and those unfamiliar with its regular application, a liquid eyeliner can seem intimidating as it requires a firmer hand. In this case, it may be wise to start with a pencil, either gel or kohl, or a liquid pen if that’s the effect you want. Beginner or not, the trick is to go all out: liquid eyeliner can smell your fear. One of McGrath’s top tips, whatever your liner skills, is that you end up cleaning with a cotton swab – even professionals get it wrong sometimes.

Is gel eyeliner better than pencil?

Not necessarily. It all depends on the effect you want to achieve. Gel eyeliners are a bridge between liquid and pencil eyeliners, as they convey much of the impact and precision of liquids, but with the malleability and smoothness of pencils. They are an excellent option for those who prefer a soft, blended finish, whether it is creating more impactful eyeshadow looks (many makeup artists use them as a base for the shadows), or if you like to apply them randomly, polish and blur their line. on your site. Gel liner is also a great option if you like that the outline stays in place once it has been fixed. For its part, the pencil adds intensity to the water line and can offer a more precise effect.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.uk.co