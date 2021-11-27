The ‘Harry Potter’ reunion has already started filming and Tom Felton has posted the first photo

20 years later the premiere of the first film, ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’, and 10 years after all the protagonists of ‘Harry Potter’ went their separate ways, fans are in luck.

And it is that on the occasion of this special date the most magical news possible was announced: a special meeting of the cast is preparing for a program that will broadcast HBO Max next January 1, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’.

And although the date seems distant for the avid potterheads, the truth is that it is just around the corner and it has already been confirmed that have started recording.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James and Michael Phelps, Evanna Lynch, David Thewlis, Matthew Davis and many more have confirmed their return to Hogwarts for this special that will surely be unforgettable.

How could it be otherwise, Tom Felton, who has always been one of the actors who have most remembered his passage through the saga and has kept the essence of his Draco Malfoy alive, he has been the one who has published the first photo since the filming of the exciting project.

“Do you mind share the trailer? “, wrote the actor ingeniously next to an emoji that encourages you to look with a magnifying glass in his photo where a large trailer with two doors appears.

And if you zoom in on the image, another old acquaintance appears on the sign next to his name: Gary oldman, who played Sirius Black in the magic saga.

This moment has already made the fans very excited about what is coming and to know that all the actors will already be meeting again to start recording. The publication has about half a million reactions and also reveals that they are shooting in the Warner Bros studios. in London where you can also find the ‘Harry Potter’ set tour.

Emma Watson, happy to return

While Emma Watson has remained very on the fringes of the saga and in general of all public life in recent years, the actress has not hesitated to return for this special occasion.

And so he made it known with a rare post on his Instagram where he assures that ‘Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still) my favorite fictional character of all time. “

He also thanked the fans “who have continued to show their support after the last installment ended. The magic of the world would not exist without you. Thanks for fighting for making a place so inclusive and with so much love, “he added.

Can the January 1 already?

Sure you are interested

Emma Watson reappears 2 years later and the networks burn with her indescribable look: “She is disguised as two people”