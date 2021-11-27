The food capable of reducing blood glucose level by up to 35%

Being a rich source of sugar-regulating properties, pumpkin seeds can become the ideal food not only for thousands of people suffering from diabetes, but also for people who want to prevent this disease.

Diabetes usually occurs in people whose bodies cannot respond to or produce insulin, the hormone that captures sugar in the blood and converts it into energy. For this reason, those who suffer from this disease must pay more attention to their diet to keep sugar levels low.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in carbohydrates called polysaccharides that, according to studies cited by Express, have been shown to have strong effects on lowering sugar levels in blood.

In addition to being nutritious, these seeds are packed with powerful antioxidants, proteins, and fats that make them a good option to include in a healthy diet.

Another study suggests that this food could reduce blood sugar by up to 35% being a hypoglycemic agent that deserves to be confirmed by more studies, although researchers believe that it is magnesium that can have this effect since the risk of diabetes tends to be lower in people who eat a diet rich in magnesium.

Pumpkin seeds are also rich in fiber, which helps slow the absorption of sugar in blood, vitamin E and carotenoids, which can reduce inflammation. In addition, consuming them in seeds or in oil can reduce cholesterol and hypertension.