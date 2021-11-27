The food capable of reducing blood glucose level by up to 35%

You have successfully registered
Please click the link in the email sent to

- Sputnik World, 1920

Lifestyle

The most current and interesting for your health, leisure and entertainment.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211127/el-alimento-capaz-de-reducir-el-nivel-de-glucosa-en-sangre-hasta-en-un-35-1118721633.html

The food capable of reducing blood glucose level by up to 35%

The food capable of reducing blood glucose level by up to 35%

Being a source rich in properties with sugar-regulating effects, pumpkin seeds can become the ideal food not only for thousands … 27.11.2021, Sputnik Mundo

2021-11-27T14: 34 + 0000

2021-11-27T14: 34 + 0000

2021-11-27T14: 34 + 0000

Lifestyle

💗 health

blood

🥚 feeding

sugar

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1118721589_0:121:1921:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_177bd6583e398b4f97e74836217abff7.jpg

Diabetes usually occurs in people whose bodies cannot respond to or produce insulin, the hormone that captures sugar in the blood and converts it into energy. For this reason, those who suffer from this disease should pay more attention to their diet to keep sugar levels low. Pumpkin seeds are rich in carbohydrates called polysaccharides, which, according to studies cited by Express, have been shown to have strong effects in reducing blood sugar. blood sugar levels. In addition to being nutritious, these seeds are packed with powerful antioxidants, proteins and fats that make them a good option to include in a healthy diet. Another study suggests that this food could lower blood sugar by up to 35% to be a hypoglycemic that deserves to be confirmed by more studies, although researchers believe that it is magnesium that may have this effect since the risk of diabetes tends to be lower in people who eat a diet rich in magnesium. Pumpkin seeds are also rich in fiber, which helps slow the absorption of blood sugar, vitamin E, and carotenoids, which can re reduce inflammation. In addition, consuming them in seeds or in oil can reduce cholesterol and hypertension. Normal blood sugar level should be below 140 mg / dL. If the sugar level oscillates between 140 and 199 mg / dL, it can be an indication of prediabetes and you should see a doctor.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211024/buena-para-unos-y-perjudicial-para-otros-estos-son-los-danos-y-beneficios-de-la-calabaza-1117455963.html

2021

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World

contact@sputniknews.com

+74956456601

MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1118721589_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_0152567db988eb5e00f81a9366caaccf.jpg

💗 health, blood, 🥚 food, sugar

Being a rich source of sugar-regulating properties, pumpkin seeds can become the ideal food not only for thousands of people suffering from diabetes, but also for people who want to prevent this disease.

Diabetes usually occurs in people whose bodies cannot respond to or produce insulin, the hormone that captures sugar in the blood and converts it into energy. For this reason, those who suffer from this disease must pay more attention to their diet to keep sugar levels low.

Pumpkin seeds are rich in carbohydrates called polysaccharides that, according to studies cited by Express, have been shown to have strong effects on lowering sugar levels in blood.
In addition to being nutritious, these seeds are packed with powerful antioxidants, proteins, and fats that make them a good option to include in a healthy diet.

Another study suggests that this food could reduce blood sugar by up to 35% being a hypoglycemic agent that deserves to be confirmed by more studies, although researchers believe that it is magnesium that can have this effect since the risk of diabetes tends to be lower in people who eat a diet rich in magnesium.

Porridge and pumpkin seeds - Sputnik World, 1920, 24.10.2021

Good for some and harmful for others: these are the harms and benefits of pumpkin

Pumpkin seeds are also rich in fiber, which helps slow the absorption of sugar in blood, vitamin E and carotenoids, which can reduce inflammation. In addition, consuming them in seeds or in oil can reduce cholesterol and hypertension.

Normal blood sugar level should be below 140 mg / dL. If the sugar level oscillates between 140 and 199 mg / dL, it can be an indication of prediabetes and you should see a doctor.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker