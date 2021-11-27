The flirtation of Drew Barrymore on Leo DiCaprio’s Instagram that has revolutionized the networks

The salseo on social networks this week has two protagonists who are two of the most prominent faces in Hollywood. It’s about Drew Barrymore and Leonardo DiCaprio. Their names are occupying the headlines of the international media after a comment that she has left on his Instagram account and that, judging by the opinions of the networks, it is a full-blown flirtation.

In the image we see, the Oscar-winning actor published an image with which he wants to warn of climate change due to the increase in temperatures on Earth. With a comprehensive explanation, the actor call for action to reverse the process of global warming.

Among the thousands of comments he has had, the one by Drew Barrymore has stood out, who wrote him “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet”, causing social media users to be revolutionized by what they have seen as a clear flirtation.

Drew Barrymore for a campaign for her beauty brand Flower Beauty Instagram

The actress herself may have been overwhelmed by this message that, so far, has not received a response from DiCaprio, and that has led her to write another. “Thank you for always being a pioneer in saving the Earth,” added Barrymore. Many believe that this has been a way to soften his first message considering that DiCaprio has a partner.

At 46, Drew Barrymore has been through three failed marriages and has been single since 2016. Apparently, he has tried his luck in the special dating apps for celebrities, as have some partners like Matthew Perry, who tried to flirt with a young Instagram, Sharon Stone or Ben Affleck.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone in Los Angeles Third parties

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is also 46, has had a busy heart since 2017 when he began a relationship with Camila Morrone, an Argentine-American actress and model who is 22 years old. The couple has always been discreet and there are very few occasions in which one has talked about the other.