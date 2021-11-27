The day Cuauhtémoc Blanco was on the brink of death for not knowing how to swim

Cuauhtémoc Blanco played for Real Valladolid for two years (Photo: Twitter / @Somosdeporte)

Cauhtémoc White became one of the most representative icons of the Águilas del América and the Mexican Soccer Team. The Aztec star had the opportunity to shine in the different teams that he was and with the green shirt of his country. Also, the football quality he showed in the World Cup Korea-Japan in 2002 It was worth it for Europe to turn to the American continent and notice its performance.

It was when the Real Valladolid of the Spanish League signed it. He arrived at the Iberian team dragging an injury that caused him, Ancil Elcock national team player Trinidad and Tobago, in a match prior to the World Cup on the Asian continent. In that way, White He undertook the dream of playing in the Old Continent and deploying his football in a team that did not exactly fight for the top positions in the championship. On the contrary, because the albivioletas aspired not to descend.

Tico Gómez, team physiotherapist white and violet, He remembered the moment he had with the 10th of the Mexican team. Where he was on the verge of death after the exercises that he indicated in a swimming pool of the Spanish institution.

At Real Valladolid he scored against Real Madrid by Iker Casillas (Photo: @PaseDeGooooool / Twitter)

“When he got here he came with a Collateral sprain of the internal ligament of your knee. It was an injury that could easily withdraw him from the world of football. Specific work was done for his recovery. I told him that we were going to do a job in the water that was going to help us recover. He threw himself in the pool and did not come out, I saw that it did not come out of the water. The boy could not swim. I told him why he hadn’t mentioned it to me and he replied: You sent me to throw myself into the pool, because I would jump. “

Blanco also recalled the moment he drowned: “I was drowning. As I could, I got to shore and rested. I told him not to go back into the pool. Make me suffer, do whatever you want to me, but I’m not going to go back into the pool ”.

The day the Aztec idol was operated on, he had a religious approach, as narrated by a director of the Pucela group: “The day they operated on I was in the operating room. He was standing idly by and there was a crucifix nearby. He asked me to download it. He put it on his chest and began to cry ”.

Cuauhtémoc Blanco scored 38 goals with the Mexican Soccer Team (Photo: @PaseDeGooooool / Twitter)

Likewise, the cheeky style of Cuauhtémoc within the playing fields is one of the virtues that the footballer acquired during his apprenticeship in the Americanist youth academy. At the press conference of his presentation, he revealed his ignorance about the things that his team would fight: “I didn’t even know him at Valladolid. I came with the mindset that he was going to be champion ”.

In terms of numbers, the governor of Morelos can boast of being the second top scorer of the azulcremas with 153 annotations, behind of Luis Roberto Alves Zague with 192. With the Tricolor scored 38 points and remains in the third rung of the historical net breakers of the Aztec team. In addition to the above, he won two international championships with the Águilas del América and one national in 2005.

Now, Cuauhtémoc White he left the fields and entered politics. It started as Mayor from Cuernavaca in 2016 and today occupies a higher position, as he became the governor of the state of Morelos.

