The Cuauhtémoc Stadium experienced episodes of violence in the victory of Puebla over León

Violence appeared again in the Liga BBVA MX at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. (Photo: Twitter / @ MXSudamerica)

In the party of November 25, corresponding to the Going of the quarter finals of the Scream Mexico A21, during and after the meeting between La Franja del Puebla and the Emeralds from Lion, at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, once again tempers flared and the violence was present again in the Liga BBVA MX among fans.

The match ended with the victory of La Franja, after defeating by a score of 2 to 1 the Panzas Verdes in the first match of the Mexican soccer league series. With this result, the camoteros took a minimal advantage for the duel of lap what will take place next Sunday, o’clock 20:05 hours (Central Mexico Time) at the Nou Camp Stadium of Lion.

However, not everything was joy in Puebla, due to the good show that both teams gave it looked stained for him behavior of your hobbies. Throught social media a video circulated that showed the moments of aggression that were lived after the defeat of La Fiera against La Franja. The supporters of both teams they faced on the stairs of the Cuauhtémoc, where they threw themselves until security fences between themselves.

The visual material has been shared and viralized by multiple user in Twitter, letting see how some pseudo-amateurs of the lion verbal assaults to the Puebla fans. These, in turn, responded to the aggression throwing beer glasses, which caused the former to end up grabbing the security fences to launch them.

Information in Development *