the cleaning and ordering system used by Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara and Orlando Bloom

Linda Koopersmith It is clear to her, being a professional organizer is not only her career, it is also the best way she knows to keep her mind calm. We do not always stop to think that keeping our house tidy also implies finding a way to organize our mind, almost as if it were a mindfulness technique. While we clean, order and collect, We take the opportunity to live in the moment, to be present, and we also leave everything great.

His career began years ago, when he discovered that he could take advantage of his easy to see spaces and possibilities where the rest don’t. After this came his famous method of folding things in an effective way, his time in the ‘Clean House’ program and his work alongside Hollywood stars, like Jennifer Lopez, Orlando Bloom or Sofía Vergara. Thanks to Linda’s work, they discovered a way to keep their home clean and tidy.

As usual, always before ordering our things definitively, we will have to make a large selection, this is a basic point that will help us to have a little more space in the drawers, something that we will achieve folding clothes with Linda’s technique, but also by eliminating from our house the things that are broken, that we do not need or that we are accumulating just due to laziness of having to throw them away. Once this is done, it is time to place everything.

For her, that everything is seen organized and tidy as if it were a storea is one of the purposes, especially when we talk about the area in which we keep the reserve products that we keep, both for cleaning and personal hygiene. That the boats are in order, with labels out and in such a way that we can be aware of what we lack, so knowing which ones we are running out will be much easier.

The pantry is another of the places where chaos often reigns. The day we organize it is a success, but as we take things out, moving them to see what is hidden behind some of them, it becomes disorganized, which is why it proposes a new and infallible system. 5 tips that we can follow to make it easier to access everything and always keep it tidy.

The first one is install pull-out shelves or drawers, in this way we will not have to move the front to access the back. It is best to put together the items that are the same, using baskets for it, in this way they will be grouped together. For fresh items, use airtight containers and transparent, so you will know when they are sold out and, if they are all the same, they will look beautiful. If you need it, add a wine rack and, above all and very important, Label everything! At a single glance you will have everything under control.

Specially in the children’s rooms, order is valuable, but aesthetics too, in this way everything will be more attractive to them and will invite them to play and have fun. That is why Linda proposes to organize the books by color, a fun way to fill your room with pleasant tones and full of energy, which we can also apply to the rest of the shelves in our house. Of course, this is recommended in those cases in which we feel comfortable not organizing books by size and subject.

Controversial fold

The world of order is not without controversy, in fact Linda accused Marie Kondo of plagiarism, assuring that the system of folding clothes that made her well-known throughout the world, was actually a plagiarism that she had been using for years, that can be learned in her YouTube videos and that she had already talked about in her book ‘The Beverly Hills Organizer’s Home Organizing Bible’, published in 2005 and edited in English only ( you can buy here ), a simple and highly visual guide where it explains its order and storage systems with practical advice.

Linda assures that this system occurred to her organizing your daughter’s drawer when she was little to make the task of selecting her clothes easier for her. With this method, the garments are well folded and stay that way on their own, even if you place them vertically, which is precisely how you do it in the drawers, so that you can see all the shirts and other small items at a glance.

To keep it all tidy proposes to organize it by colors, appealing once again to the visual pleasure that this provokes, but also folding everything in such a way that have the same size, so that it forms a stable column, that looks so elegant that we even want to take a picture of it and use it to show off order on our Instagram account. Seeing that the result is a clean and tidy house, you will surely win.