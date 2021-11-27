The Breaking Bad writer would like to direct the Mass Effect series

Gennifer Hutchison, screenwriter of The Lord of the Rings from Amazon, has commented on the news of this possible adaptation of EA’s video games.

A few days ago we announced that Mass effect could have a television series thanks to Amazon Prime Video, since both EA What Amazon they had been in talks so that this dream could come true. She was the director of Amazon Prime Video, Jennifer salke, who assured that both companies were shaping an agreement to make it possible.

The news has not only liked fans of the saga Mass effect it has also caught the attention of Gennifer hutchison, known for being the scriptwriter of the series Breaking bad or the next adaptation of The Lord of the rings which Amazon is also preparing.

Gennifer Hutchison wrote on Twitter: “I should go … make some calls”, After learning about this news published by Deadline, and implying that she would be interested in also being a scriptwriter for the possible series of Mass effect.

However, so as not to spread false rumors on the subject, she soon clarified that she did not have any official information about it despite being involved in other projects with Amazon Prime Video: “I don’t know if this is real. I literally don’t know anything. I’m a posting fangirl and nothing else.“

I should go … make some calls. https://t.co/sypyIgkRI4 – Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) November 24, 2021

More and more, we are seeing how the worlds of cinema and television are interested in adapting video games to other formats to continue expanding their universes with the aim of satisfying their fans or reaching a completely new audience.

One of the most recent theatrical releases has been Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Meanwhile, we have some long-awaited adaptations on the horizon, such as Uncharted, based on the video game by Naughty dog and starring Tom holland and Mark Wahlberg. Or also the series based on the first The last of us what are you preparing HBO, with Pedro Pascal What Joel and Bella Ramsey What Ellie.