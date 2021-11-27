The 8 series that you cannot miss in December

The premieres on the platforms in this December 2021 are marked by a great farewell and a long-awaited return: while Netflix definitively closes its successful ‘The Money Heist‘, how good it has been, HBO Max welcomes the girls of ‘Sex and the City’, who return with the sequel ‘And just like that …’. There is also room for the epic fantasy of ‘The Witcher’, the post-apocalyptic future of ‘Station Eleven’ and to expand the universe of ‘Star Wars’ with ‘The Book of Boba Fett’.

Day 3. Netflix. Season 5 (second part) After five seasons, two spectacular robberies and quite a few deaths in between, the most international Spanish series says goodbye definitively with its last five episodes. The Professor’s team (Alvaro Morte) is on the ropes, with the recent loss of Tokyo (Ursula Corberó) and with the Army taking up positions within the Bank of Spain, ready to do anything to get them out of there, no matter what. Will the robbers of the Dalí masks emerge unscathed from such a critical situation? The gang sets out to get the gold out of the building with a plan full of uncertainty, while a mistake by their leader may make their future even worse.

Day 9. HBO Max The sequel to one of the landmark television titles of the late 90s and early 21st century, which laid the foundation for the series about empowered women that are so abundant today. At the time he broke the mold by showing a handful of women (okay, quite posh) speaking openly about what they expected from sex and relationships. We will see how life has treated the enamored protagonist who lost the north for some Manolo Blahnik (Sarah Jessica Parker), the relentless and sarcastic lawyer Miranda (Cynthia nixon) and demure Charlotte (Kristin davis), now that they have turned 50. The one who no longer appears is the uninhibited Samantha (Kim cattrall), the public relations that put the spiciest drops to the plot. The cast includes actors such as Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth (the unpredictable Mr. Big), Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and the ill-fated Willie garson, Carrie’s gay friend.

Day 16. HBO Max Some time ago, we would have described a series focused on a global pandemic almost as science fiction but, after what has happened in the last two years, surely this production based on the novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel It brings back very close memories to us. Behind her is Patrick Somerville, creator of ‘Maniac’ and co-writer of several episodes of ‘The Leftovers’, and performers as Mackenzie Davis, Gael García Bernal and Himesh Patel. The paradox is that filming began before the COVID alert exploded and he was paralyzed for several months because of it.

Day 17. Netflix. Season 2 Geralt of Rivia (Henry cavill), the protagonist of the lank white hair of the heroic fantasy saga created by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, returns ready to fight monsters, although it has been shown that some humans can be the same or as fearsome as these creatures. In the cast repeat actors like Anya Chalotra (the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg) and Freta allan (Princess Ciri whom Geralt finally met at the end of the previous installment), who are joined by others such as Adjoa Andoh (‘The Bridgertons’), Cassie Clare and Liz Carr (‘Devs’).

DAN BROWN: THE LOST SYMBOL Day 19. Movistar + Taking advantage of the pull of the ‘best-seller’ of Dan Brown ‘The Da Vinci Code’ and ‘Angels and demons’, this series recovers its protagonist, the renowned Harvard University professor expert in symbology Robert Langdon, but focusing on his youthful adventures. Already then he was involved in a conspiracy with Masonic overtones with the purpose of rescuing a friend who had been kidnapped and, incidentally, preventing a great secret of history from falling into the wrong hands. It has Ashley zukerman (‘Succession’, ‘Manhattan’) as the protagonist and Brown himself, author of the novel on which the series is based, as executive producer.

Day 22. Netflix. Season 2 Darren star, the creator of ‘Sex in New York’, once again resorted to luxury and posh girls, but now in Paris and with a well-prepared twenty-year-old as the protagonist, played by Lilly collins (Phil Collins’ daughter). The expert in marketing and ‘influencer’ is now fully established in the French capital, has managed to establish herself among the colleagues who received her nails and even considers learning the language. The ostentatious Saint Tropez will be one of the new scenarios through which the young woman will move, who will once again wear the stunning creations of the stylist Patricia field.

Day 29. Disney + The success of ‘The Mandalorian’ has prompted Disney + to continue expanding the ‘Star Wars’ universe with this ‘spin-off’ that features the anti-hero Boba Fett as the protagonist. The bounty hunter played by Temuera Morrison wants to seize power from the criminal world of Tatooine and, surely, continue to expand its tentacles far beyond the planet. His greatest ally to achieve this will be the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Jennifer Beals, the actress known for ‘Flashdance’ and ‘The L Word’, will be part of the cast. Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Bryce Dallas Howard and Dave Filoni they are the directors of this series that comes to satisfy the hunger of the fans who eagerly await new chapters of the Pedro Pascal and Baby Yoda series.

Day 31. Netflix. Season 4 The series that so ingeniously rescued the phenomenon ‘Karate Kid’ Humanizing the bad guy in the movies and turning him into the losing protagonist with whom we all empathized continues to exploit the reef of martial arts. Miyagi-Do Karate and the new Eagle Fang dojo team up to face Cobra Kai, though the different versions they have of the sport Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso they portend many conflicts between them. And if they didn’t have enough with John kreese as evil, now another villain with whom they have a common past returns, the Terry Silver from ‘Karate Kid 3’.

OTHER RELEASES AND RETURNS

LOST IN SPACE. Day 1. Netflix. Season 3

COYOTES. Day 2. Netflix

THE VILLAGE. Day 2. Amazon Prime Video. Season 3

PARTISAN. Day 2. Sundance TV. Swedish psychological ‘thriller’ set in the idyllic surroundings of Jordnära, a gated community that runs a highly successful organic farm.

HARLEM. Day 3. Amazon Prime Video. The adventures of a group of black friends from the New York neighborhood of Harlem.

VIENNA BLOOD. Day 3. # 0 (Movistar +). Season 2

BEFOREIGNERS (THE VISITORS). Day 5. HBO Max. Season 2

THE HOT ZONE. ANTHRAX. Day 6. National Geographic. Season 2

THE POLICE OFFICERS. Day 7. Filmin. Israeli police drama from the creators of ‘Fauda’

TITANS. Day 8. Netflix. Season 3

ARANYAAK. Day 10. Netflix

THE EXPANSE. Day 10. Amazon Prime Video. Season 6

INSPECTOR KOO. Day 11. Netflix. A kind of Korean ‘Killing Eve’, with a former police officer chasing a college student and serial killer.

ALEX RIDER. Day 11. Movistar + Series. Season 2

THE PROTECTED: THE RETURN. Day 12. Atresplayer Premium

WILD BILL. Day 14. AXN. US Police Chief Bill Hixon (Rob Lowe) lands in Lincolnshire with his 14-year-old daughter Kelsey, hoping to escape his painful recent past. The new community will force Bill to question everything about himself.

HEMINGWAY. Day 14. Filmin. Documentary series about the prestigious writer, with the voices of Jeff Daniels as Hemingway and Meryl Streep and Patricia Clarkson as his wives.

FAMILY GUY. Day 15. Disney +. Season 20

NO NOVELTY. Day 19. HBO Max

THE GREAT. Day 19. Starzplay. Season 2

ALGER CONFIDENTIAL. Day 21. Filmin. Spy ‘Thriller’ set in contemporary Algeria.

THOSE WONDERFUL YEARS (THE WONDER YEARS). Day 22. Disney +. Version of the series, now starring a middle-class black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 60s.

ALL BIG AND SMALL CREATURES (CHRISTMAS SPECIAL). Day 28. Filmin.