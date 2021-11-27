Ten unmissable sports movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

A good option to enjoy the weekend is to enjoy some of the varied movies that are available on the different streaming services.

And one of the many possibilities that exist are sports-themed tapes.

Basketball, boxing, motor racing or tennis are some of the sports that have been portrayed in various ways in some films.

Given this, we leave you ten unmissable and applauded sports movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max this weekend.

Ten sports movies

Rush: Passion and Glory (Netflix)

This dramatic representation of the intense rivalry between the racing drivers of the 1970s, Niki Lauda and James Hunt captures the contrast of the two. With Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brülh.

Ali (Amazon)

The life story of heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in his early days as Cassius Clay and his rise in sports and politics, including his controversial refusal to fight in the Vietnam War and his infamous comeback battles. With Will Smith.

The Fighter (Amazon)

Dicky Eklund is a very talented ex-boxer whose life was ruined by drugs. His little brother Micky wants to follow in his footsteps professionally and be a boxer like him. The advice of Dicky, who acts as coach, is not the most appropriate and Micky is about to retire until he meets Charlene who will help him fight for what he wants. With Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale and Amy Adams.

Curves of Life (HBO Max)

The daughter of an expert, but now an old baseball scout, joins him on his latest mission. Forced to spend time together for the first time in years, each reveals truths from their past that they have been hiding for many years. With Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams and Justin Timberlake.

The Last Fight (HBO Max)

Tommy Riordan (Tom Hardy), a troubled ex-marine, returns home and asks his father to train him for a mixed martial arts tournament. With Nick Nolte and Joel Edgerton.

The Battle of the Sexes (Star +)

Emma Stone and Steve Carell bring their best in this electrifying true story of the 1973 tennis match between women’s champion Billie Jean King and former men’s champion Bobby Riggs.

Cinderella Man (Star +)

The Depression-era story and folk hero Jim Braddock, who defeated heavyweight champion Max Baer in a 15-round fight in 1935.

The Hidden Truth (Netflix)

This drama tells the story of a forensic pathologist who established a link between concussions in NFL players and brain disorders. With Will Smith.

Hurricane (Star +)

It is the unforgettable saga of Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, a proud and once-promising boxer wrongly convicted of a brutal crime. With Denzel Washington.

The Way Back (HBO Max)

A former youth basketball star, in the midst of a difficult time, coaches a mediocre team and leads them on a winning streak. Will this be enough to put your life back together? With Ben Affleck.