Tazzari presents 3 new electric cars: an urban utility, a van and a buggy – News – Hybrids and Electric

The Italian manufacturer of electric vehicles Tazzari has presented three new light electric vehicles at the fair EICMA of Milan. The new models are two electric two-seater named Minimax 45 and Minimax 80, a small electric van call Minimax Cube and the buggy four-seater named Zero 4. In the first case, it is about quadricycles that require different licenses to be driven and that aspire to conquer the urban vehicle market, in the second, several configuration options are offered for the load depending on the needs of the clients and in the third is a recreational vehicle.

Tazzari GL Imola SPA (better known as Tazzari EV) is an Italian microcar manufacturer with extensive experience in more than 15 years in the development of electric vehicles. It is behind vehicles like the Tazzari zero, an urban electric car that is available in multiple markets around the world, or the famous Microlino, a project that he has supported since its inception. Originally, the Italian company was destined to produce it although it has passed into the hands of Micro Mobility Systems together with its partner CECOMP.

Now, the Italian returns to the sector with a new catalog of light electric vehicles. In Milan presents the electric two-seater Minimax 45 and Minimax 80, the minicarrier Minimax Cube and a buggy named Zero 4. All Tazzari electric vehicles can be configured through its website, although the company has not yet provided details on the order and sale modalities.

Tazzari Minimax 45 and Minimax 80

The Minimax is a compact urban runabout that is offered in two versions: Minimax 45 and Minimax 80. The names reflect the respective maximum speeds of the two electric vehicles. The first is an approved quadricycle in the category L6e that you can drive with an AM license from the age of 14. The second is also a quadricycle, this time approved as L7e that requires a B1 or B driver’s license. In both cases, the model measures 2,129 mm long, 1,200 mm wide and 1,668 mm high, weighs between 425 and 450 kilograms without the battery and rides on wheels of 14 or 15 inches. The engine, located at the front, has a nominal power of 6 kW and 10 kW peak in the case of the Minimax 45. In the Minimax 80 they increase to 11.5 kW and 15 kW respectively.

Tazzari Minimax 45 and Minimax 80.

For each vehicle variant there are two battery options available. The Minimax 45 is offered with a battery of 5.6 or 11.2 kWh, sufficient to certify an autonomy of 81 or 162 kilometers respectively according to the WMTC cycle. (World Motorcycle Test Cycle, the system used to measure the fuel consumption and emissions of motorcycles)

The Minimax 80 can be configured with a battery of 7.8 or 11.2 kWh, which translate into 112 or 162 kilometers respectively. According to Tazzari, the autonomy figures refer to a constant speed of 45 km / h.

The Italian company offers a two-year warranty for both the vehicle and the battery. Standard equipment includes a 2 kW on-board charger, a keyless start and door opening system and an integrated Bluetooth audio system. As an option, air conditioning, ABS and a reversing camera can be added. The price of the basic model with the small battery part of 12,990 euros.

Tazzari Minimax Cube

The mini electric transporter Minimax Cube It is available in three versions: pickup, van or a basic model with customizable bodywork. The vehicle belongs to the category L7e-CU and has the same height and width as the urban Minimax. The dimension that varies is the length, with a meter more, to reach 3,228 mm and like them it can also be supported on 14 or 15-inch wheels. The weight without battery in 600 kilograms and the payload of 600 kilograms with a transport volume of 150, 310 or 510 liters.

Tazzari Minimax Cube.

As with the Minimax 80, the rated power of its electric motor is 11.5 kW (15 kW maximum power) and can reach a maximum speed of 65 km / h. Battery options are 7.8 kWh, 11.2 kWh or 22.4 kWh. The autonomy with each one of them at a constant speed of 45 km / h, is 104, 156 and 312 kilometers. It has the same 2 kW on-board charger that is installed at the factory as in city cars, but in this case it is possible to include, as an option, one of 3.3 or 6.6 kW. The standard and optional equipment are also similar. With the cheapest battery, the Minimax Cube is available from 17,990 euros.

Tazzari zero 4

The range of products presented by the Italian company for the fair is completed with the electric buggy Zero 4. It is a recreational vehicle that measures 3,204 mm long, 1,500 mm wide and 1,600 mm high and also belongs to the category of quadricycles L7e. Its weight is 450 kilos (without battery). The motorization is also more powerful than in previous vehicles. In this case the electric motor produces a nominal power of 15 kW and reaches 25 kW of maximum power.

Tazzari Zero 4.

Battery options are 8 kWh or 14.2 kWh to homologate autonomies of 103 and 180 kilometers respectively. The 3.3 kW on-board charger is factory installed, although another 6.6 kW is available as an option. The price of the entry-level version is 18,990 euros.

The light electric vehicle market

Interest in light urban vehicles has exploded in recent months. The boost comes from logistics companies that achieve higher delivery rates with them. On the other hand, a rebound effect is taking place due to the great success of the Hongguang Mini EV in China. This small quad bike is manufactured by Wuling, a joint venture between General Motors and SAIC. The vehicle is causing a sensation by consistently becoming the best-selling model in China, doubling or tripling the sales figures of other top electric car models. The consequence is that the microcar is beginning to be marketed in Europe and its success has prompted the company to develop a new model: the Nano EV.

In the European market, in addition to the aforementioned Microlino, two Stellantis models are also present: the Citroën Ami and the Opel Rocks-e. On the other hand, electric buggies are not a novelty either. Recently the British brand Moke announced the conversion of its iconic beach jeep to a fully electric version.