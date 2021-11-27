Sylvester Stallone to McGregor: “I’d be a fool if I didn’t fight Jake Paul”

This Saturday night Conor McGregor will star in a trilogy opposite the American Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Millions of viewers around the world will be aware of what happens in the Octagon in a few hours, but whatever the result, McGregor would already be analyzing his next plans and a boxing match could be a possibility.

Much has been said about a fight against youtuber Jake Paul, who has shown interest in being able to measure himself against the Irish mixed martial arts fighter. However, little is known regarding Conor McGregor’s intentions to fight Jake in the future.

Sylvester Stallone gave an interview to TMZ Sports and advised McGregor to fight Jake Paul, as financially it is a good bet. “With the amount of money there could be, I would be a fool not to accept it. Think about it.” voiced the American actor and producer.

McGregor’s latest threat to Poirier

In the last few days, Conor McGregor has shown a lot of confidence and has ensured by beating Dustin Poirier. His latest threat to the American fighter was said in an interview with The MacLife. “Poirier is a corpse. A corpse. A white face that will have his butt yelled at and hauled out on a stretcher. Defeat is the secret ingredient to success and it put me right where I need to be.”he pronounced.