Sylvester Stallone: ​​how much money does the actor who beat Hollywood with his fists spend and how much money does he have?

He decided to study film in Miami. He had so little money that, in the early 1970s, to pay for his classes, he worked as a porn actor in The Party at Kitty and Stud’s. It wouldn’t be until write himself (and for himself) the script of Rocky –According to his account, inspired by the mythical combat of 1975 between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner, – which managed to dazzle John Avildsen, director who would adapt the text and who would try to remove him from the leading role –although Sylvester remained firm–. With this film they would get three Oscars –one of them for Best Screenplay– entering Hollywood through the front door.. From there, everything (or almost everything) was professional successes becoming the most famous actor of the 80s and 90s in action movies.

And although Rocky Balboa and John Rambo have reported succulent benefits – he has a net worth of around 400 million dollars– it is not only the cinema that has made him have one of the greatest fortunes in Hollywood. Also with the real estate business he has obtained significant sums of money. Let’s see what you spend it on.

La crème de la crème: Beverly Hills, La Quinta and Palm Beach

A few days ago, the actor dynamited the Beverly Hills real estate market by offering his mansion for sale for $ 130 million, the most expensive price in the history of this exclusive neighborhood, although then the price has progressively lowered to 70 million euros without a buyer having yet appeared. Located in Beverly Park, with the entire city of Los Angeles at his feet, and built in the purest celebrity style –That is, with Mediterranean touches and huge gardens– the house has 1.5 hectares on which the main house stands, full of references to his film career; the guest room, the spectacular infinity pool, the spa and gym, the movie theater, the garage with space for eight vehicles and its art studio. In addition, from the main house and the pool – where a sculpture recalls his character in Rambo – the views of the city, as we say, are heart-stopping.

But last year He also put his house in La Quinta up for sale, for 3 million euros, which he used as a vacation retreat and formerly owned by Tom Cruise. Last year bought his new residential complex in Palm Beach, for 28.8 million euros, to enjoy it with his third wife, former model Jennifer Flavin and her daughters. On the shores of a lake, with access to a private beach and surrounded by large palm trees, its neighbors include Jon Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart, Ariana Grande and some Russian billionaires.

Collection of works of art that you can not imagine

its fondness for painting to relax it seems to be nothing new. In fact, the actor has always said that he was first a painter and then an actor and screenwriter. Of his work – which some have described as in tune with that of Jean-Michel Basquiat – he has exhibited it all over the world: Switzerland, Russia … and in a few months, New York, where he has been wanting to carry out a retrospective of his work for now more than 50 years. Many famous faces in Hollywood have some of his works on their walls.