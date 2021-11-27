Swarovski and the most iconic suits in Hollywood

“Happy birthday Mr. President“, singing Marilyn monroe in 1962 to congratulate the 45th birthday of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, at Madison Square Garden from New York before more than 15 thousand people. She did so wearing a long tight sleeveless white dress that contained no less than 2,500 crystals of Swarovski hand sewn. Too Elton John bet on this jewelry house to wear one of the garments that would crown her wardrobe of ‘Rocketman‘: a blue jacket with a large rocket on the back full of crystals that would flood, in ascending order, the silhouette of the piece, causing an explosion of light that deserved the applause. A compliment that many other celebrities also shared, such as Cher or Dita Von Teese in the stylistic bets in which Swarovski participated by starring in their silhouettes.

The history of this jewelry house, which began more than a hundred years ago at the hand of its founder, Daniel Swarovski, has a long history and a close relationship with the artistic universe. Beyond the design and the jeweler’s journey of the firm, the successes it accumulates add up to many of the events and the stellar public appearances of great recognized personalities of the globe. A faithful mirror of this is the new exhibition that the Swarovski Kristallwelten just opened, ‘The Art of Performance’, a new Chamber of wonders of the center that opens its doors to show us the relationship between its jewelry and the artists of Hollywood.



In this spectacular enclave of Wattens (Innsbruck, Austria), the cultural director of the center, Carla Rumler; the general director of Swarovski Kristallwelten, Stefan Isser, the set designer, Derek McLane and the fashion designer, Michael Schmidt they combine synergies and open to the public a new exhibition in addition to the 16 remaining in the center, perfect for lovers of music, cinema, theater, sports and, of course, fashion.

In this room, which is the third to welcome its visitors, Michael Schmidt makes an exquisite selection of original pieces from the costumes of different artists, but also reinterprets other iconic garments from the artistic universe and duplicates them with crystals Swarovski to honor the tradition of the jewelery house and its long bond with Hollywood.

Fashion designer Michael Schmidt poses with his friend Dita Von Teese in the exhibition room ‘The Art of Performance’. DR / SWAROVSKI





“They are not just fabulous and beautiful garments, it is a sample that connects humanity. All these costumes are special and evoke a specific time or moment. They represent great situations of entertainment and of our culture,” the designer tells us. Nothing far from reality since ‘The Art of Performance‘combines contemporary winks, like the gymnast’s leggings Simone biles or the spectacular chandelier lamp dress of Moschino what did he wear Katy Perry on the Gala MET 2019, to other historical pieces like the red shoes of Dorothy (Judy Garland), on ‘Wizard of Oz’, the jewel dress with which Marlene dietrich dazzled in ‘The blonde venus‘or the iconic diamond encrusted white glove of Michael jackson during his’Bad Tour‘, in addition to other celebrity silhouettes such as Cher, Lady Gaga or Nicole Kidman.

DR / SWAROVSKI





On 2015. Carla Rumler got the idea, moved it to Schmidt three years ago and, after meeting in Hollywood and visiting the designer’s studio, the cultural director entrusted him with the commission, which at first, as he himself tells it, was intended to be released last year, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary from Svarowski: “It was what we had planned, but it couldn’t be because of the situation the world was going through. Somehow this helped us because obtaining and creating some things take a long time, such as search, logistics … So the truth is that this extra year we needed it, it was good to develop everything and I had a lot of help “.

This exhibition brings the visitor closer to some of the most memorable designs in history. Bring the magic of jewelry, entertainment and creation into a sparkling space where you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Hollywood, merging all these branches in one place.

“There are moments, especially those that are live, in which you need to reach people from the farthest places and you only get it by embellishing with crystals. Many times you have an idea and you want to make something great happen, but the ideas at all and then it occurs to you to add a Swarovski and everything becomes magical “, he tells us Michael Schmidt on the meaning that this firm has for him and his work, and clarifies: “Few companies can say the same. There are others that try to duplicate it, but no: there is nothing like Swarovski. I am very proud to create this magic with them and to maintain this relationship for a long time. 30 years“.

DR / SWAROVSKI

The talented combo of all those who have participated in this exhibition manages to create a movie setting that surpassed one of the most difficult chapters in history, that of the pandemic. Despite the fact that this cessation of activity helped them to develop the exhibition with greater detail and dedication, ‘The Art of Performance‘He was not spared from delaying his staging, but the greatest difficulty, says Schmidt, was the selection of pieces and contact with the artists who wore them: “They are protectors and they know that their dresses can sometimes be exhibited in museums. , exhibitions … That is why they do not like to teach these things frequently, but luckily and from working with them on other occasions, I already knew some of these entertainment characters so calling them was easier for me than it would be for someone else. It’s still challenging, but all wonderful things are. ”

You can visit this exhibition in the Swarovski Kristallwelten from Wattens, Innsbruck (Austria), once the social restrictions are ended as of December 12. Tickets are on sale on the website of the cultural center.

