Stowaway: Anna Kendrick’s new thriller to watch on Netflix

The synopsis of Netflix says: On a mission to Mars, an unwitting stowaway accidentally causes serious damage to the spacecraft’s life support systems. Faced with diminishing resources and a potentially fatal outcome, the crew is forced to make an impossible decision. Directed by Joe penna and starring Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette.

Kendrick He said in an interview that: “What feels really relevant is less isolation and more that kind of part of your brain that solves problems that we were all participating so vigorously in the first months of the pandemic. Just that constant problem solving of ‘wait, okay, how do we fix this?’ And just when it seems like you’re on to something, there’s a very obvious fundamental problem. “

It seems that we are not going to see monsters or aliens, but that the danger is inside and the most important thing will be to find a way to survive in a hostile environment that does not forgive even the slightest mistake.

TONI COLLETTE ON NETFLIX STOWAWAY IMDB

The cast:

Stowaway it has only 4 protagonists. Toni Collette (who earned an Oscat nomination for her role in The Sixth Sense in 2000) plays the mission commander, while Kendrick (who appeared in movies like Up in the Air, A Simple Favor, and Pitch Perfect) and appears to be a doctor and Kim he is the specialist biologist who will study the space samples. Shamier Anderson (who appeared in Race) is a man who accidentally ended up joining the mission by getting trapped on the ship before takeoff.

Collette He added about the film: “Ultimately, it’s about community, survival, and sacrifice. Who can’t relate to that right now?”

When it premieres?

The new sci-fi survival thriller will be available on Netflix on April 22.