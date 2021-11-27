Stephen Sondheim, a legend of Broadway musicals, has died | Film and TV

Stephen Sondheim He passed away at age 91 at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. According to his lawyer F. Richard Pappas, they did not expect this news, the composer celebrated Thanksgiving Day without any news.

Stephen Sondheim He was recognized in the world for his work and contribution to the musical genre on Broadway. Leaving his stamp since the 70s in works such as Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, the latter made into a movie in 2007 by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Deep. Sunday in the Park With George, which earned him a Pulitzer Prize, or Into the woods, also adapted to the cinema in 2014 by Rob Marshally starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick among others.

Since he wrote West Side Story At the age of 27, he revealed his way of uniting literature with music. His name managed to stand out and in his career he won an Oscar, eight Tony Awards, a Pulitzer, a Laurence Olivier among other recognitions.

The theme that earned him the Oscar in 1991 was Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man) for the movie Dick Tracy, played by Madonna.

His greatest work West Side Story, became one of the most successful musicals made by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. This year a trailer for the new version directed by Steven Spielberg was revealed. Another of his works has a new version in the theater, Company it is in season at the Soho Caixabank Theater in Malaga, directed by Antonio Banderas.

On March 22, 2020, he celebrated his 90th birthday, as all the events held in pandemic, the guests were connected through a screen via Zoom.

Broadway and musical cinema are in mourning, we have his great works and the Stephen Sondheim Theater, named after him, the former Henry Miller between Broadway and Sixth Avenue in New York.