Solari requested Renato Ibarra for the Vuelta game against Pumas

In Coapa the approach of the team’s first game was questioned, from the offices the message of dissatisfaction with how the game was played was lowered Classic Capitalino and for tomorrow there will be a reaction to what happened since Santiago Solari has in mind to include Renato Ibarra in the call to have one more weapon if necessary.

RECORD could know that before the questioning of the first shock, the own Solari requested to be able to use the Ecuadorian to give an offensive twist to his scheme, and it is not a secret that throughout the entire tournament the team has lacked depth on the right wing due to different circumstances, to the point where they have had to do with the need to test several players.

RENATO IBARRA He had told them that he had no plans to return to this tournament, however, after the first game the team’s approach was questioned and it was asked to be more offensive tomorrow, therefore, if at night the Dr. gives the go-ahead , Rena would go out on the bench. pic.twitter.com/C31fy33zFI – Victor Diaz (@v_ddiaz) November 26, 2021

The shock left by all the criticism of the press, and of Americanism itself through the historical figures of the club and the fans, caused a positive effect to the point of giving Ibarra a chance again, who has been the protagonist of controversies lately. .

However, it must be remembered that the only match in which Renato He was able to participate with the team, just 15 minutes were enough for him to be present on the scoreboard and help the team in the victory against Tijuana on Matchday 6.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: AMERICA VS PUMAS: MARCO ANTONIO ORTIZ WILL BE THE REFEREE OF THE QUARTER-FINAL RETURN MATCH