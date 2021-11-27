Solar eclipse: When and how to see this astronomical phenomenon?

Will be next December 4th when the night comes in the middle of the day thanks to a total solar eclipse. However, this incredible phenomenon can only be seen from some regions of the planet and Mexico is not within them, but fortunately there are other events that can be seen from our territory.

It can be seen in a total way from Antarctica and part of the Atlantic, Pacific and Antarctic oceans; While in a very small part of eastern Tierra del Fuego (Argentina) and southern Chile, the Falkland Islands, some points of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Namibia, they will see a partial solar eclipse for a few minutes.

If you live in one of the lucky areas, you could use solar eclipse glasses or welding filters; also with projection systems such as a flat mirror entirely covered with a paper that has a hole of less than 1 cm. But if you reside in areas where it cannot be admired, you only have watch it through television or a live broadcast on social media.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth are perfectly aligned, so our natural satellite stands between the planet and the Sun, so certain regions of the globe are in darkness.

It will be a show like no other. Photo: Special.

Recently a lunar one happened

The partial lunar eclipsel longest in almost 600 years It took place at dawn on Friday, November 19, and was seen in almost all of Latin America and North America. During its most spectacular stage, the Earth’s shadow covered more than 97% of the Moon’s surface and took on a reddish appearance. Total it lasted about 3 hours and 28 minutes, the longest in 580 years.

